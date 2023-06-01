Tesla Clears Model 3 Inventory for Project Highland, Musk Has Seen the Production Units

My source is telling me that Elon witnessed the the very 1st volume production version of the new Model 3 rolling off the lines yesterday. The current plan is single shift around 700-800 cars per day. It will ramp up more shifts in 3 months.

Elon Musk:



I would love to say to everyone that I am very moved by this and I want to tell the world loud and clear that the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory is not only one of the most productive factories in the world, but also makes one of the best quality cars in the world. pic.twitter.com/xcXoUzagyk