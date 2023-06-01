autoevolution
 

Tesla Clears Model 3 Inventory for Project Highland, Musk Has Seen the Production Units

Tesla prepares to start deliveries of the refreshed Model 3 by first clearing inventory of the old units. To accelerate the move, the EV maker offers up to $3,020 discounts on new Model 3 units in the US inventory. Reports from China claim that Musk has already seen the first refreshed Model 3 rolling off the production line at Giga Shanghai.
With Elon Musk's visit to China and rumors of Project Highland production starting at Giga Shanghai, everybody expected a hot announcement to be made. Some news outlets jumped the gun and quoted a Bloomberg report that claimed Tesla would reveal the refreshed Model 3 during the visit. Instead of that, Tesla China's official Weibo account shared a video from Giga Shanghai showing Musk thanking Tesla employees for their hard work, with a white wall in the background, no production line, and no refreshed Model 3.

However, Chinese sources confirm that Musk has indeed seen the first refreshed Model 3 rolling off the production line at Giga Shanghai. According to a tweet by WangNextDoor, the refreshed Model 3 is still kept highly confidential, and no one is allowed to bring in any smartphones. For now, the Phase I (Model 3) line is working single-shift, producing around 700-800 cars per day. The line will add more shifts in the next three months as it ramps up production.

Still, even without an official confirmation, there are market signs that things are moving, and Project Highland might be closer than many thought. Two weeks ago, Tesla began what appears to be a Model 3 sell-off in North America, with deep discounts on inventory units. After a $1,350 discount was offered on Model 3 units on May 19, a similar move followed in Canada roughly a week later. Canadians enjoyed a 2,320 CAD price cut which equals about 1,700 USD.

As rumors from China keep piling up, Tesla made another price cut for new Model 3 units in the US inventory. This time, Tesla slashed up to $3,020 off the Model 3 units. For instance, the base-version Model 3 RWD with no upgrades can be had for $37,830, a $2,410 discount, and that is before accounting for tax credits and other local incentives. The price cuts don't apply to new orders, as the Model 3 is still listed at $40,240 on Tesla's website, indicating that Tesla is trying to get rid of the cars in its inventory.

Tesla Model 3 Project Highland was rumored to start test production in China on June 1, which appears to have happened on schedule, although Tesla China earlier denied the rumors. The refreshed Model 3 is expected to come with cosmetic improvements and significant technology changes. Recent prototype sightings showed that Tesla would move to a stalkless design, something Tesla customers already said they hate. The first deliveries of the updated Model 3 should not be far away, probably within a month from now.

