Welding Issue Prompts 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Recall

A brand-new design that started production back in May, the 2022 model year Nissan Pathfinder has been already recalled. The mid-size SUV is affected by insufficient welds on the secondary hood latch retainer bracket originating from a welding equipment maintenance issue. 40 photos



A technician became aware of the problem on June 23rd according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . The secondary hood latch retainer bracket detached when the hood was closed on the assembly line at the



The subsequent investigation revealed that “an operator failed to follow the proper weld tip change process, resulting in an insufficient weld.” A countermeasure was carried out to prevent the issue from reoccurring.



During a yard audit of 4,376 vehicles parked at Smyrna, nine were found with insufficient welds. Nissan further conducted a third-party audit of 7,119 parts, identifying no fewer than 141 parts with insufficient welding. Given these circumstances, the automaker launched a quality hold to inspect all-new vehicles in dealership inventory. Eight additional parts were replaced.



The company isn’t aware of warranty claims attributed to the aforementioned condition. Owners of the 2022 model year Pathfinder will be informed of the recall on October 21st. Obviously enough, dealers will replace the secondary hood latch bracket - at no cost to the customer - if they find bad welds.



Customers are recommended to contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669 for more information on this callback. According to safety watchdog NHTSA , the automaker's number for this recall is PC840.



Download attachment: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder welding issue recall (PDF)