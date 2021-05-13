All-New 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Starts Production at Smyrna Plant in Tennessee

3 R34 Nissan GT-R “Max” Has Alternate CGI Sibling Looking All Widebody and Wagon

Codenamed R53, the fifth-generation Nissan Pathfinder has entered production in the United States using locally sourced parts. The V6 engine, for example, is manufactured with pride at the Decherd Powertrain Plant. 10 photos



The biggest difference over the 2020 model is, of course, the nine-speed automatic supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. The ZF 9HP replaces the previous generation’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission developed and supplied by JATCO, a rather troublesome CVT in terms of reliability based on the owner-submitted complaints filed with the NHTSA .



Available with front- or all-wheel drive, the Nissan-badged sibling of the



Coming to U.S. dealers in the summer, the redesigned Pathfinder conveys a sense of capability with the strong design cues of the front grille and bumper. Reverse C-shaped headlights, a floating roofline, slim taillights connected by a black piece of trim, and a total of 14 colors for the exterior are offered, along with a liftgate that reads Pathfinder in uppercase letters.



Available with second-row captain’s chairs, the family-sized crossover with seating for up to eight people features plenty of standard driving-assist systems. Highlights include High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, as well as Automatic Emergency Braking System with Pedestrian Detection.



The design of the cabin has also been spruced up across the lineup, giving the



For reference, the 2020 model still is listed on Nissan’s configurator with a starting price of $31,980 for the S trim level with front-wheel drive. At the very top of the lineup, the Platinum 4WD is available to order from $44,910.



