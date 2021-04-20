Wrong Path? The Recalibrated 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Found the Good One

Hard to tell if the Japanese were happy or not with sales of the previous Nissan Pathfinder generation, but we have serious doubts these cars managed to convince the expected number of customers. Now, having a look at the 2022 model, we feel an optimistic vibe in the air, and there are some concrete reasons for this.





The second generation was launched in 1995 and had a unibody structure, yet the transmission’s concept was of the same type. In evolutionary terms, the model's lineage was interrupted by the first generation of the Nissan X-Trail, a decidedly



Later, the Pathfinder name was kept in the brand’s registry to describe a rather heavy SUV built from 2004 according to the traditional concept: body-on-frame layout, non-permanent 4x4 transmission, and low range included. Actually, this Pathfinder was a close relative of the contemporary Nissan Navara pickup. The fourth generation of the Pathfinder came in 2012, changing everything once again with its modern unibody design, comfort-oriented functionality, and limited off-road abilities.



In fact, its technical platform ( FWD -based, CVT transmission) was also used for the Infiniti QX60, Nissan Altima, Maxima, Quest, and Murano. This generation was modernized twice, in 2014 and in Things are getting clearer now

What does the “Pathfinder” name have to tell? It tells that the car should be able to find paths in a savage land. Trying to do something like this using an FWD, road-oriented SUV equipped with a CVT transmission would be a big mistake. Well, it looks like somebody at Nissan figured that out, so the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder adopts a technical configuration better suited to the message given by its name.







The technical platform under this promising appearance is still FWD-based, with a transverse engine, and it has the same wheelbase as the previous model. The V6 engine was also carried over (3.5 liters, direct injection, 284 hp, and 259 lb-ft/351 Nm of torque). But the big steps forward are: getting rid of that CVT in favor of a 9-speed automatic transmission provided by ZF and adopting the all-new Intelligent Nissan 4WD system with a 7-mode Drive and Terrain Selector.



That premium touch…

Attitude matters, and now we know that the



Inside, the contours of the dashboard are rather simplistic but definitely not square. The virtual instruments cluster (optional, 12.3 inches) and the multimedia touchscreen (9.0 inches) on the center console give the feeling of advanced tech always being at your service. In fact, it is not just a feeling: NissanConnect, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all four trim levels, which are called S, SV, SL, and Platinum.







Ten airbags are standard. Among the available options, you'll find a 10-way power driver's seat, climate controlled front seats, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with 2nd row climate control, and heated rear seats. To make the choice easier, two equipment packages are available: SV Premium and SL Premium.



Up to 7 or 8 passengers can be accommodated inside on three rows of seats. For the first time on the Pathfinder, the second row may consist of captain's chairs with a no-tool-required removable center console. The second row bench seat offers a one-touch release fold/side with push-button activation from both the driver and passenger sides, while the 60/40 split-folding third-row seat provides maximum flexibility for carrying passengers and cargo. With the third row of seats folded, the trunk volume reaches 45 cubic feet (1,274 liters). Folding the second row will raise the volume to 80.5 cubic feet (2,265 liters).How much do they ask for it?

