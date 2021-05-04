6-Mile Nissan Skyline R34 V-Spec II Nur Auctioned Off, Is a Real Time Capsule

I have always been a big sci-fi fan, but I don't think I'll live to see how time travel works like. Perhaps no one will. But if you like keeping an eye on the classifieds, you might occasionally find some genuine time capsules like this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nur.
You don't even have to be a JDM enthusiast to figure out that there's something special about this car. You just have to look at the name. Its length is the first clue, and the Nur might remind you of the famous "Green Hell": the Nurburgring race track. Because Nissan wasn't toying around when developing the GT-R. It's no wonder everyone has come to know this car by its nickname: Godzilla. And it was as sharp as a samurai's sword.
The R34 is the result of more than 30 years of research and development for the GT-R moniker. And while I sometimes tend to think that I'd rather choose the R32 GT-R over the R34, I quickly come to my senses and realize that there can be only one predator atop of the food chain. I'm still guessing the R32 might be more engaging to drive, but the R34 is bound to be faster around the racetrack.
I've been carefully watching the Japanese BH Auction ever since I noticed their continuous flow of rare, exotic vehicles, which includes several Paganis. So when I saw they had just recently mentioned they have an R34 in stock, I knew this was going to be special. The V-Spec II was initially introduced in October of 2000 and featured an even stiffer suspension than the V-Spec and larger rear brake rotors.
But the V-Spec II Nur was introduced later on, in February of 2002, the last year that Nissan would build the R34. Just 718 V-Spec II Nur units were ever created, and they all featured an upgraded RB26DETT that was based on the N1 racing engine. Out of the 718, just 159 came in white, but Black Pearl is the rarest one for this model at just 62 units. Almost 26% of all the BNR34s ever built were finished in white, according to GTR Registry.
This iconic version also comes with a 300 km/h (186.41 mph) speedometer, and the most interesting thing can be seen while looking at the photo provided by the seller. This car has only been driven for 10 km (6.2 miles). Yes, you read that correctly, 10 km (6.2 miles). It has never been registered so far, so this is someone's chance to own a brand-new, yet almost 20-year old legendary machine.
As you would expect with this kind of vehicle, there's no price being displayed, and we can't even imagine how much this will sell for. But for sure it's going to cost a lot more than a brand new, 2021 Nismo GT-R! Just a few months ago, a similar vehicle, which had been driven for 225 miles (362 km) since new, had an asking price of $485,000. So would it be unimaginable for this white V-Spec II Nur to be auctioned off for $500K? Surely some excentric supercar collector wouldn't mind spending that much for a pristine example of one of Japan's famous supercar killers!
