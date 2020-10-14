This R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nur Is a $485,000 Time Capsule

Caviar iPhone X Tesla With Solar Panel Is How You Make Outrageous Luxury Woke

If you were to describe the V-Spec II Nur as simply as possible, “ JDM royalty ” and “seriously desirable” may be the words that would spring to mind. This is the final development of the R34 Skyline GT-R, and Nissan produced only 718 examples of the breed. 22 photos



Starting with the RB26 we all know and love, the N1 block is treated to larger turbochargers with steel turbines, more boost pressure, and 30 kW more power than the regular



The jaw-dropping machine before your eyes is chassis number BNR34-402902, and it’s one of the most pristine units out there thanks to 362 kilometers since new. That’s 225 miles in U.S. currency, and speaking of which, “the interior still smells like a new car” according to the selling vendor. “This used to be in our inventory but it’s come back home to Japan,” said John from



As the headline implies, $485,000 is the asking price for this Japanese time capsule with a twin-turbocharged heart. John briefly mentions one of the previous owners in the following video, a Tokyo-based man who racked up 100 kilometers in one go from Tokyo to Gunma to celebrate the car's sale to an overseas customer.



The funny thing about this V-Spec is that we may be looking at the most expensive R34 in the world if the sale goes through without any serious haggling. According to the GT-R Registry, the most expensive R34 sold at auction is an M-Spec Nur that hammered for 33,205,000 yen or $313,720 at current exchange rates.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.