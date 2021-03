R34 Nissan GT-R Looks Like a Nismo Supercar in Glossy Widebody Rendering

AWD

Well, its successor dominated the drag racing scene about a decade ago. The R35 was the ultimate supercar killer, thanks to itslaunches. And when prices and build quality went up, people did begin to argue that it actually is a supercar of sorts, even with the engine located at the front.From a technological standpoint, the modern Skyline successor was indeed "super." For many years, the best European engineers couldn't figure out how such a heavy car went so fast without that many cylinders. We also can't ignore the fact that each VR38 engine is hand-built by a skilled technician.So what's stopping it from being in the same league as a Lamborghini, the interior build quality? Be serious here, when is the last time you looked at a Gallardo's radio with admiration?! So it's mainly down to the badge.Helping the R34 embrace its supercar identity, this 3D rendering by artist Hycade paints a glossy widebody image worthy of a photoshoot. With Cyberpunk -style music blasting in the background, the machine slowly shows each part of its digital body kit. While we'd kill for a real V-Spec II in Midnight Purple, this is just as good.The best view of this monstrosity is from the back, where it proudly shows titanium exhaust tips, a wing as wide as a 747's, and beautifully boxy fender flares. There's also a hint of the modern Nismo design language in the red stripe and the way the spoilers are done. If such a thing existed in the R34 GT-R era, Nissan would probably have an easy job spinning off a separate and quite successful sports car brand.