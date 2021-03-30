R34 Nissan GT-R Looks Like a Nismo Supercar in Glossy Widebody Rendering

America is going slightly crazy over the R34 Nissan GT-R right now. And while we do agree that it's one of the coolest Japanese classics, maybe it shouldn't cost as much as a Lambo. And that raises an interesting question: can the R34 be considered a supercar?
Well, its successor dominated the drag racing scene about a decade ago. The R35 was the ultimate supercar killer, thanks to its AWD launches. And when prices and build quality went up, people did begin to argue that it actually is a supercar of sorts, even with the engine located at the front.
From a technological standpoint, the modern Skyline successor was indeed "super." For many years, the best European engineers couldn't figure out how such a heavy car went so fast without that many cylinders. We also can't ignore the fact that each VR38 engine is hand-built by a skilled technician.
So what's stopping it from being in the same league as a Lamborghini, the interior build quality? Be serious here, when is the last time you looked at a Gallardo's radio with admiration?! So it's mainly down to the badge.
Helping the R34 embrace its supercar identity, this 3D rendering by artist Hycade paints a glossy widebody image worthy of a photoshoot. With Cyberpunk-style music blasting in the background, the machine slowly shows each part of its digital body kit. While we'd kill for a real V-Spec II in Midnight Purple, this is just as good.
The best view of this monstrosity is from the back, where it proudly shows titanium exhaust tips, a wing as wide as a 747's, and beautifully boxy fender flares. There's also a hint of the modern Nismo design language in the red stripe and the way the spoilers are done. If such a thing existed in the R34 GT-R era, Nissan would probably have an easy job spinning off a separate and quite successful sports car brand.
