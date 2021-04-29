R34 Skyline GT-R Hot Hatch Is a Blasphemous Mk3 Golf GTI Rendering

Nissan has made some of the best sports cars in the world over the years, and there's none more desirable than the R34 GT-R right now. This iconic version of the Skyline is known not only for speed and handling but also for looks.
As a result of this and maybe also the fact that R34s are selling for half a million dollars, digital artists are trying to get our attention with GT-R-like hatchbacks. We've already shown you the very real conversion of a Stagea into a Godzilla wagon, but here we have fewer doors and a shorter body.
This rendering is dubbed "Vast'n'Wurious", a title so bad that it becomes excellent. The poor German pronunciation of Fast and Furious reminds us that Volkswagen apparently sells more hot dogs than anything else. Also, it'd be funny if Vin Diesel was German and drove an old AMG. Heck, for their first movie, they could have robbed a currywurst truck instead of DVD players.
Nissan did make one interesting hot hatch, the Pulsar GTI-R. This 3-door made from 1990 to 1994, which was like a watered-down Skyline. It had the R20DET that put out 277 hp and 210 lb-ft of torque. Since the whole thing only weighed as much as a tin can, the 0 to 60mph time was reportedly about 5 seconds.
However, this rendering uses another kind of GTI as its basis. That's right, it's a Volkswagen Golf GTI. Andreas Richter has to be the only rendering artist in the world who celebrates this forgotten and unloved generation of the hot hatch.
To make it look more Japanese, the old Golf is wrapped up in a widebody kit with massive fender flares and receives a complete R34 front end swap. At the back, new taillights are fitted, together with some extra aero. Of course, it's not a Japanese car without some cannon-sized exhaust.
As you may have noticed already, this pixel creation has a layer of cosmetic varnish on top. It's the famous livery from 2 Fast 2 Furious, complete with the controversial muscle car stripes. There's nothing conventional going on here, is there?
This rendering is dubbed "Vast'n'Wurious", a title so bad that it becomes excellent. The poor German pronunciation of Fast and Furious reminds us that Volkswagen apparently sells more hot dogs than anything else. Also, it'd be funny if Vin Diesel was German and drove an old AMG. Heck, for their first movie, they could have robbed a currywurst truck instead of DVD players.
Nissan did make one interesting hot hatch, the Pulsar GTI-R. This 3-door made from 1990 to 1994, which was like a watered-down Skyline. It had the R20DET that put out 277 hp and 210 lb-ft of torque. Since the whole thing only weighed as much as a tin can, the 0 to 60mph time was reportedly about 5 seconds.
However, this rendering uses another kind of GTI as its basis. That's right, it's a Volkswagen Golf GTI. Andreas Richter has to be the only rendering artist in the world who celebrates this forgotten and unloved generation of the hot hatch.
To make it look more Japanese, the old Golf is wrapped up in a widebody kit with massive fender flares and receives a complete R34 front end swap. At the back, new taillights are fitted, together with some extra aero. Of course, it's not a Japanese car without some cannon-sized exhaust.
As you may have noticed already, this pixel creation has a layer of cosmetic varnish on top. It's the famous livery from 2 Fast 2 Furious, complete with the controversial muscle car stripes. There's nothing conventional going on here, is there?