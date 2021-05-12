Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Is Passionate About His Nissan Leaf EV

Manchester City team manager Pep Guardiola is currently busy prepping for the UEFA Champions League Final, with his side set to take on Chelsea FC on Saturday, May 29. At the same time, as Nissan Global Ambassador, he’s passionate about more than just soccer, having recently shared his excitement for zero-emissions vehicles such as the Nissan Leaf, which he owns.
Guardiola started his EV journey three years ago and has enjoyed driving the fully electric Leaf ever since. During an interview, the Spanish club manager talked about his passion for innovation both on and off the pitch, as well as why he decided to drive an electric car to begin with.
His main reason for going electric was to reduce his impact on the environment, said Guardiola, while adding that he also wanted to “keep the sense of excitement behind the wheel.”
While the Leaf does provide immediate acceleration and can feel relatively zippy around town, we’re pretty sure the ex-Barcelona star has plenty of faster, internal combustion engine cars in his garage back home.
When asked about tactics and his relationship with innovation in general, this is what he said: “I try to keep innovation as part of my mindset and my way of thinking. Like with my football tactics, no situation or opponent is the same and I believe innovation is important to keep pace with the changing times. The technology behind LEAF is a great example of being innovative in everyday life.”
As for what he would tell the next generation of drivers regarding electric vehicles, he’d start by mentioning how much more fun they are to drive than the cars he had back when he first got his driving license.
According to a recent survey commissioned by Nissan, 89% of European EV drivers are happy with their electric driving experience, with 78% claiming that it is even better than what they expected.
