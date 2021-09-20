Can the Ford Mustang EcoBoost Stand Its Ground Against a Nissan Skyline GT-R R32?

4 Mustang EcoBoost Destroys Jetta GLI and WRX in Drag Race, Accord Comes Second

Its V8-powered siblings, especially the menacing Shelby GT500 , may be more suitable for a day at the drag strip, but despite packing a smaller and less sonorous engine, the Ford Mustang EcoBoost is not exactly a slouch. 6 photos



The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, with forced induction, produces 317 hp and 319 lb-ft (432 Nm) of torque, and with the six-speed automatic transmission directing the thrust to the rear wheels, it needs 5.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor, and you will eventually see 145 mph (233 kph) on the speedometer



So, the Mustang EcoBoost may not be a dragster, but does it actually stand a chance against the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32? The old Godzilla and modern muscle car met at a drag racing event on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean not long ago, and proved their worth in a quarter-mile sprint.



We have no idea whether the R32 was tuned in any way, but without anyone tampering with the oily bits, it can do the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds, before tapping out at 155 mph (250 kph). Its twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter straight-six produced 280 hp and 266 lb-ft (361 Nm) of torque back in the day, according to Nissan, working in concert with a five-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive.



Despite the official output being rated at 280 hp, it is well known that all



