2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Deliveries Confirmed to Start in October 2023

A seemingly boring press release from General Motors in regard to the Cadillac V-Series.R and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray coming to Forza Motorsport hides a rather tasty piece of information. More specifically, the press release in question confirmed that Chevy's quickest Corvette ever would start customer deliveries in the United States when Forza Motorsport is released on Xbox, PC, and Steam in October.

10 photos Photo: Chevrolet / edited