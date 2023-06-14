2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Deliveries Confirmed to Start in October 2023

A seemingly boring press release from General Motors in regard to the Cadillac V-Series.R and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray coming to Forza Motorsport hides a rather tasty piece of information. More specifically, the press release in question confirmed that Chevy's quickest Corvette ever would start customer deliveries in the United States when Forza Motorsport is released on Xbox, PC, and Steam in October.
Developed by Turn 10 Studious and published by Xbox Game Studios, the sim racing video game is due to launch on October 10. The 2023 model year Corvette is due to end production on September 1, and the 2024 model year Corvette is understood to start production on September 5. First customer deliveries in October of 2023, therefore, seems like a realistic estimate.
Similar to the small-block Stingray and high-revving Z06, the first-ever hybrid 'Vette will be manufactured exclusively in Bowling Green. The Kentucky-based facility was formally opened in 1981. Located in the vicinity of the National Corvette Museum, the factory boasts just under 1,400 employees represented by UAW Local 2164. Within the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit also operates the Performance Build Center where the Z06's powerplant is assembled by hand.
The small block of the Stingray, which is also used by the E-Ray, is assembled in Buffalo, New York at the Tonawanda Engine Plant. This is one of the oldest GM facilities currently in existence, with Tonawanda having opened back in 1938.
Also the first all-wheel-drive Corvette, the E-Ray costs an idea less than the Z06. The online build & price tool reads $102,900 for the 1LZ Coupe, $108,400 for the 2LZ Coupe, and $113,850 for 3LZ Coupe. By comparison, the track-oriented Corvette Z06 currently retails at $105,300, $114,500, and $119,650.
What are you getting for your hard-earned cash? For starters, carbon-ceramic brakes and Magnetic Selective Ride Control. The 1LZ trim level further boasts leather on the steering wheel, a head-up display, and General Motors' Rear Camera Mirror.
Stepping up to the 2LZ unlocks high-definition front and rear cameras, heated and ventilated seats, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio, wireless device charging, and the Performance Data Recorder. The 3LZ sweetens the deal with carbon fiber for the shift paddles and steering wheel, sueded microfiber here and there, a lil' more leather, and GT2 seats.
The E-Ray is an interesting combination between the Stingray and Z06, for it features the aforementioned small block of the Stingray in combination with the wider body and tires of the Z06. Unleashed in January 2023, the E-Ray is rated at 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque on the internal combustion side, plus 160 ponies for the front-mounted electric motor. Powered by a 1.9-kWh battery pack located within the midship sports car's center tunnel, the electric motor enables all-electric driving in Stealth Mode at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour).
On full song, the E-Ray produces a whopping 655 horsepower. Combined torque isn't available, but if you insist, Chevrolet says that 125 pound-feet (165 Nm) is the peak output of said electric drive unit. 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 2.5 seconds, making the E-Ray the quickest factory Corvette ever. As for the quarter mile, make that 10.5 seconds at 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), also a record for a factory Corvette. By comparison, the Z06 does 10.6s.
Similar to the small-block Stingray and high-revving Z06, the first-ever hybrid 'Vette will be manufactured exclusively in Bowling Green. The Kentucky-based facility was formally opened in 1981. Located in the vicinity of the National Corvette Museum, the factory boasts just under 1,400 employees represented by UAW Local 2164. Within the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit also operates the Performance Build Center where the Z06's powerplant is assembled by hand.
The small block of the Stingray, which is also used by the E-Ray, is assembled in Buffalo, New York at the Tonawanda Engine Plant. This is one of the oldest GM facilities currently in existence, with Tonawanda having opened back in 1938.
Also the first all-wheel-drive Corvette, the E-Ray costs an idea less than the Z06. The online build & price tool reads $102,900 for the 1LZ Coupe, $108,400 for the 2LZ Coupe, and $113,850 for 3LZ Coupe. By comparison, the track-oriented Corvette Z06 currently retails at $105,300, $114,500, and $119,650.
What are you getting for your hard-earned cash? For starters, carbon-ceramic brakes and Magnetic Selective Ride Control. The 1LZ trim level further boasts leather on the steering wheel, a head-up display, and General Motors' Rear Camera Mirror.
Stepping up to the 2LZ unlocks high-definition front and rear cameras, heated and ventilated seats, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio, wireless device charging, and the Performance Data Recorder. The 3LZ sweetens the deal with carbon fiber for the shift paddles and steering wheel, sueded microfiber here and there, a lil' more leather, and GT2 seats.
The E-Ray is an interesting combination between the Stingray and Z06, for it features the aforementioned small block of the Stingray in combination with the wider body and tires of the Z06. Unleashed in January 2023, the E-Ray is rated at 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque on the internal combustion side, plus 160 ponies for the front-mounted electric motor. Powered by a 1.9-kWh battery pack located within the midship sports car's center tunnel, the electric motor enables all-electric driving in Stealth Mode at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour).
On full song, the E-Ray produces a whopping 655 horsepower. Combined torque isn't available, but if you insist, Chevrolet says that 125 pound-feet (165 Nm) is the peak output of said electric drive unit. 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 2.5 seconds, making the E-Ray the quickest factory Corvette ever. As for the quarter mile, make that 10.5 seconds at 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), also a record for a factory Corvette. By comparison, the Z06 does 10.6s.