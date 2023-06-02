Ferrari 'Testaforty F'Rossa' Study and Cheeky C4 Corvette Are Two Wild CGI Explorations

When it comes to vintage flavor, few things can beat the automotive industry in terms of classic style. After all, brands like Ferrari or nameplates like Corvette have decades and decades of wonder to relate to, and people will probably never stop collecting them. Or reinterpret them in ways no one ever thought possible.
Ferrari was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939 because he wanted to race his own stuff – and from 1947 started the current lineage of motorsport and street endeavors. Due to early success on the tracks and the elegance of the company's road cars, early Ferraris from the 1950 and 1960s are now regular fixtures in the list of the world's most expensive cars sold at auctions worldwide. Today, the company offers an extensive roster of models, which include sports and supercars, grand tourers, and even one crossover super-SUV, the V12-powered, coach-door-equipped 710-hp Ferrari Purosangue.
Chevrolet, meanwhile, doesn't have the panache of the exotic Italian brand but will never cease to amaze with its long-running Corvette nameplate. Dubbed 'America's sports car,' it has been around for 70 years already, and throughout eight iterations, it has evolved into one of the most beloved American models of all time. Late during its lifetime, it has also achieved a new cult status of 'Ferrari killer' because the C8 now plays the mid-engine game like a boss, including from a 670-hp record-breaking V8 FPC (flat-plane crank) perspective, with the latest Z06 version. But what does all that have to do with vintage Ferraris and Corvettes, anyway?
Well, in the real world, nothing. But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, it's cause for some exploration of wild thoughts. London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is again making purists run amok, crying their OEM outrage at the sight of these digital creations – a Ferrari study with a funny name and a C4 Corvette with a hilarious exhaust mod. The wishful-thinking Italian supercar is dubbed 'Testaforty or F'Rossa' because the pixel master jumped around with the Testarossa, F40, and F50 before concluding.
And a fan of his virtual projects also came up with an alternative moniker: 'Ferrari F40 90th Anniversary Edition 2077,' in case you don't like the author's suggestion. As for the C4 Corvette, the main elements of interest are the thoroughly slammed atmosphere, the swooping widebody kit, the cool two-tone appearance, plus the black deep-dish aftermarket wheels at the rear that may or may not distract our attention from the "cheeky exhaust placement," which stole the place of two of the four round taillights.
Cool, right? Well, suppose you want something else with a quirky exhaust setup. In that case, there's also Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist known as timthespy on social media, who has decided that a Porsche 911 GT3 RS works better with a stripped-off aero appearance and a mono treatment for the exhaust system!
