Aston Martin's Unique New York Flagship Q Store Is an Opulent Display of Lavishness

Aston Martin is trying to push the boundaries of luxury immediately after introducing the DB12 "super tourer." This time, however, it's not happening in China or the UAE. The brand's attempt at luring in new deep-pocketed customers is happening in the U.S. Meet "Q store," a showroom that makes you feel like royalty. Here's why it's worth a visit, even if you don't plan on putting down a deposit.
There are a couple of pleasures in life that everyone should have the opportunity to experience at least once. Finishing a great TV show, having a lovely dinner at a fancy restaurant, spotting birds never seen before, and ordering your very own brand-new Aston Martin must be some of them. Dealing with the latter became easier for New Yorkers and those living nearby or visiting.
Q New York is Aston Martin's way of bringing the iconic British brand closer to customers and is also a great idea to gain more awareness for the historic brand. If James Bond movies and Formula 1 shenanigans weren't enough, now the new Manhattan home of the marque might do the trick.
Aston Martin moves into the ultra-luxury territory, and it does so with the utmost elegance and a fabulous display of great taste. The showroom becomes a place where you are delighted to spend time. That's thanks to the 450 Park Avenue location having a window installation named the "Champagne Frame" – the largest piece of glass ever featured on a New York building. There's also a 131-foot 2,100-bulb chandelier that allows light to flow freely onto the cars' surfaces.
In true British fashion, visitors will also find mosaic tiles, chandeliers, beautifully framed grand windows, fireplaces, mantel pieces, and large-scaling dining tables. This is how you take pampering to a whole other level!
The magnificent showroom currently displays the all-new DB12 and the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. In the future, concepts and limited-edition models will join these two members of the automaker's roster.
If your configuration requires special attention, Aston Martin will put you in touch with its artisans in Gaydon, UK. Q by Aston Martin represents "a key pillar of Aston Martin's ultra-luxury strategy, giving clients the ultimate sense of freedom and expression when customizing their cars," says the automaker in a press release available below.
The 110-year-old British marque was on a roll after the health crisis ended, and people decided they should spend money instead of investing it in all sorts of ventures. Last year, Aston Martin's Q division was asked to offer its services to 51% more customers.
Finally, the automaker says its customers have shown a willingness to spend at least over 30% of the vehicle's retail price on individualization services. That's an excellent sign for a brand such as Aston Martin, which relies on well-off buyers making their new, pricy cars even more expensive by adding all sorts of extras.
One-upping Bentley's in-person configuration experience, Aston Martin says customers will be able to make a private appointment and spend as much as they like to design their future posh grand tourer, SUV, supercar, or hypercar. A colossal LED wall allows buyers to see their spec nearly as well as if it was all real, but they also get a lot of physical options to play with. After all, you want to pick the right leather, the best seats, and the perfect steering wheel. That's how one makes sure that everything feels right to the touch when spending in excess of $200,000.
