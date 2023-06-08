Restored 1979 Aston Martin Bulldog Finally Achieves Its 200-MPH Original Goal

Good things come to those who wait, but good things come especially to those who never give up on a dream and who work hard to attain it. The one-off Aston Martin Bulldog, the most famous Aston Martin of all time, once known as the lost, mythical Aston Martin, is one such hard-working dreamer.
The team behind the revival of the Bulldog is happy to report that it's finally been able to attain its original goal of crossing the 200 mph threshold. It "only” took the Bulldog 44 very long and very troubled years and the work of a very talented and passionate team, but it's finally been done. It's too late to claim the title of the world's fastest car as it would have in 1979, but if we're to indulge in one more cliché, it's better late than never.
The Bulldog was meant to become the world's fastest car, which would have established Aston Martin as a bona fide supercar marque. Victor Gauntlett, then boss at Aston Martin, was so convinced that the new 700 hp V8 engine with Garret turbines would be able to take the Bulldog to a max speed of 237 mph (381 kph), that he announced plans for a limited series of 15 to 25 Bulldogs. Subsequent tests revealed that the mighty Bulldog was only capable of 191 mph (307 kph), which would still have been a world record at the time but still fell under expectations.
Financial woes and the said underwhelming results killed the Bulldog project. The one unit that was built was sold off to recoup some expenses and was lost for decades at a time. Richard Gauntlet, Victor's son, was convinced that it was in the Middle East with a known collector, and after years of searching, he found it.
The year was 2020, and the Bulldog was far from the wedge-shaped retro-futuristic beauty it was back in the day. It had gone through several cosmetic changes and had been the victim of serious neglect, but perhaps worst of all was the fact that no one knew if the engine still ran. With help from CMC (Classic Motor Cars) and assistance from the new owner, Gauntlet revived the Bulldog. Even before the restoration was complete, the team announced a bold new goal: the Bulldog would hit 200 mph (322 kph). It wasn't the original goal, but it was the closest and more realistic thing.
In September 2021, the restoration was complete, and the Bulldog returned to the spotlight like the icon that it was at the Concours d'Elegance at Hampton Court Palace. Since then, it's been preparing for that speed run, which was completed on June 6, 2023, on a runway in Scotland, according to CMC.
"205.4 MPH [330.5 kph] we did it!!!!!," CMC says on social media. "After thousands of hours of restoration and preparation by the team at Classic Motor Cars Limited. The 40 year plus wait is over for this car to achieve its original vision, it has happened today on a runway in Scotland. What a car, what a team!"
The Bulldog is not the fastest car in the world as it would have been back in 1979 had it achieved that speed then, but it's still a legend. And its achievement is even more impressive if you consider its age and history.
