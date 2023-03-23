There's Nothing James Bond-ish About Mansory's Aston Martin DBX

It’s been roughly three years since Aston Martin entered the crossover game with the DBX, and the model couldn’t avoid Mansory’s wrath. Truth be told, they’ve been tuning copies for a good while now, and the one pictured down below is the latest to bear their signature.
Why anyone would want the Aston Martin DBX to look like this is beyond our understanding. But since people keep buying their modified rides, and keep demanding all sorts of wacky tunes, Mansory will answer the call. With that off our chest, let’s proceed to the novelties of this once-pretty gray example.
A side-by-side comparison isn’t necessary here, because it’s all about forged carbon. It has a front lower bumper attachment that is on the OTT side of things and two more pieces around the side vents. The additional trim on the front fenders and doors was also signed by them, and so were the mirror caps, and the bulkier side skirts. Rear bumper pads sit on each side of the oversized diffuser. Instead of the ‘Aston Martin’ lettering on the tailgate, it has forged carbon trim. Further up, we can see a big wing and a larger spoiler above the windscreen.
It appears that the taillights were darked out. The car sits on new Mansory-branded wheels, bigger than the stock ones, and it has new exhaust tips incorporated in the middle of the diffuser. These are part of the mechanical makeover of the DBX, as it has much more power than stock. As a matter of fact, it is punchier than the mighty DBX707, with the controversial tuner stating that the output has been increased to 800 ps (789 hp/588 kW), and the torque to 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). Top speed is quoted at 325 kph (202 mph), and the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time is said to take 3.8 seconds.
But where does that put it compared to the stock one? In a superior league obviously, as without any outside intervention, an untouched copy can deal with the acceleration in 4.5 seconds, and it maxes out at 291 kph (181 mph). Powering it is the AMG-sourced bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which was retuned by Aston, and it develops 550 ps (542 hp/405 kW). The thrust is rated at 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) according to the official spec sheet of the sporty crossover, and it is delivered to the all-wheel drive system through a smooth-shifting automatic transmission with nine gears.
As for the top dog in the DBX family, the DBX707, it may be less powerful than Mansory’s project, sporting 707 ps (697 hp/520 kW), but it’s way faster. The sprint time takes a few tenths over the three-second mark. Top speed, on the other hand, is set at 310 kph (193 mph).
