Stock Aston Martin DBX Too Bland? Mansory Presents a Radical Look For This Exclusive SUV

When the English luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin first showcased their first-ever SUV, called DBX, it instantly made headlines around the globe. The vehicle featured most of the brand's iconic design cues but at a larger scale never used before. A stretched wheelbase, a low roofline, the largest front grille ever fitted to an Aston Martin, and the signature swan-hinged doors are all praised highlights that make the DBX unmistakable. It is built on its own dedicated platform and utilizes the same bonded aluminum paneling technology found on the other sports cars in the company's lineup.
Rest assured, the performance drivetrain comes straight from Mercedes-AMG, the DBX making excellent use of the beloved M177 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which in this installment produces 524 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque and AMG's remarkable 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. Thus, the car manages to be quite agile and fast, considering it tips the scales at around 2.2 tons (5000 lbs). From a standstill, the DBX can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and can keep blasting until reaching a top speed of 292 km/h (181 mph), as a genuine Aston Martin should.
Of course, some owners feel that the stock DBX is not unique enough. They want their prised automotive jewel to be taken to the next level. And that's exactly what the German tuning house Mansory has in plan for James Bond's favorite SUV. Get behind the wheel of one that has undergone their treatment, and you will feel like driving one of the most outlandish cars on the road. And rightly so, slim chances to ever encounter two Mansory DBXs sitting next to each other at a red light, isn't it?
Carbon fiber has been extensively deployed in the wide-body styling, also greatly increasing downforce and cornering performance. The front fascia includes a pair of enlarged air intakes and a sculpted lower carbon splitter. The hood has been completely redone in painted carbon fiber and now features additional cooling air outlets in visible carbon.
The whole stance of the vehicle has been widened, and the wheel arches have been flared to make room for the massive "DX.5" 24-inch wheels, whose pattern is created to optimize the braking system ventilation, together with the massive 295-section front and 355-section rear tires for improved traction.
The rear section of the Mansory DBX is maybe the most controversial. The tuning company chose to fit not one, but two extensive rear spoilers for improved airflow and high-speed stability, one roof-mounted and one bonded to the tailgate. Not least, the lower rear section highlights an even more striking lower carbon fiber diffuser which centers Mansory's new exhaust system.
The AMG-derived V8 twin-turbo powerplant has seen significant performance upgrades in Mansory's engineering department. Highlights include a new engine management system, larger turbochargers, sports air filters, and the in-house developed performance exhaust system. In addition, customers can opt between two tailpipe exiting tips, one respecting the standard exhaust placement of the stock vehicle or a second option, essentially a pair of closed-spaced double pipes in the middle of the carbon rear splitter exuding a more unique and aggressive character.
The power output of the AMG heart has been increased to 800 hp and 737 lb-ft (1.000 Nm) of torque. These impressive numbers translate into a 3.8-second sprint from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) and a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph), serious performance upgrades versus the stock DBX.
Mansory can custom-tailor the interior living space to fit any client's needs and requirements, taking advantage of their bespoke designs and skilled craftsmanship. The publicly presented vehicle featured an exclusive black layout with lime-green accents that wonderfully complemented the exterior color scheme. Furthermore, the car features decorative contrast stitching on the floor mats edges, the center console, dashboard, seats and, the sports steering wheel. Not least, the use of individual embroidery, visible carbon-fiber inserts, and fine leather upholstery make the inside of an Aston Martin DBX signed by Mansory a charming and comfortable place to spend your time during lengthy journeys.
The cost of a Mansory-redesigned Aston Martin DBX is undisclosed at the moment but prepare to pay a hefty premium over the stock asking price. The base tag for the DBX sits around the $176,900 mark but can very easily get past $200k while fiddling with the options list. For certain people with deep-enough pockets, Mansory may bring the perfect flavor to their precious DBX, making them stand out from the bland SUV crowd.
