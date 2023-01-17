Driven: Aston Martin DBX – British Bulling
I don't want to imagine the depression that some people experience when they realize how few options they have to express themselves. You may think of a Bentayga, Cayenne, or Urus, but basically, all you do is opt for the same meat, different gravy – in this case, a different logo.
You have the classic option of a G-Class, or you can be the rebel of the group and bet on the likes of the Alpina XB7 or Maserati Levante. However, a Ferrari Purosangue is in a different league. Yes, there are quite a few high-performance SUVs on this planet, but they don't come equipped with this complete package of charisma, legacy, and exclusivity.
The DBX was a blank page for Aston Martin that began to be written in 2009. This is the year Aston Martin presented the Lagonda study at the Geneva Motor Show – a concept built on the Mercedes-Benz GL platform. Then came the year 2015, when the DBX study was presented at the same salon – some kind of an all-wheel-drive DB9 that levitates due to generous ground clearance. And, in a somewhat natural manner, the series version has little to do with the initial study.
Design Evaluation
First of all, the Aston Martin DBX is quite a massive SUV, which is pretty well disguised by its design. We are talking about a model with a length similar to that of the new Range Rover SWB, and speaking of the distance between the front and rear axles, it is larger at the DBX than at its luxury counterpart. The length in question is 198.4 inches (5.03 meters), while the wheelbase measures 120.5 inches (3.06 meters).
and Rapide, all four-door sedans. But even in such cases, the design language could be adapted in a relatively natural manner in order to have those bodyworks. In the case of the DBX, one might have to strive a little bit to accept the classic Aston Martin lines that have been adapted to sport an SUV shape. I will not enter the tabloid territory and talk about a possible similarity between the British model and a Ford crossover.
What I really appreciate about the design of this British model is that we are dealing with a bodywork made up of clean surfaces. There are no unnecessary ornaments to create that "flashy jewelry" look; DBX gives off the impression of a shape carved out of a monolith. A fun fact is that the car's dimensions entailed the logo adjustment. The DBX features the largest Aston Martin logo, in this case, made of carbon fiber. Related to the car's size, the 22-inch (55.88-cm) Ribbon Satin Black/Bronze DT wheels that cost $4,455 (€4,104) seem completely natural. On the front, it flaunts 285/40 YR22 tires, and on the rear, a set of 325/35 YR22 ones.
There are exterior details that seem natural, but when you check the configurator, you find that the carbon-fiber wheel caps cost $740 (€682), while the smoked rear taillights will make you spend an additional $890 (€820). The sport exhaust system also fares an extra $2,250 (€2,073).
However, the front/back logos and the carbon letters, priced at $7,430 (€6,861.6), are the real jewelry on the outside. Well, I wouldn't call the $8,900 (€8,219) satin paint cheap either.
The steering wheel position is a bit too high, and the very low line of the dashboard adds to this impression. It feels like you're levitating at the wheel. Nonetheless, this position offers a good view of the road and allows you to easily perceive the car's dimensions. The ergonomics and controls layout, as well as the navigation through the onboard computer and infotainment system menus, seem familiar.
It is no secret that Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz, for those who need a clearer phrasing) owns 20% of Aston Martin. Thus the shared technology. The DBX features a redesigned Mercedes-Benz infotainment system if we can put it this way. The menu is identical; only the graphics differ. We are talking about the old infotainment system, not the MBUX.
Aston Martin has decided that menu navigation should be done exclusively via the turning knob on the center tunnel to avoid an unpleasant dashboard appearance caused by fingerprints left on the center display. So you don't get a touchscreen. Even the steering wheel controls and the onboard computer menu have a layout similar to those of Mercedes-Benz.
The space available for the rear seats is huge; I have only encountered this level of space in the long wheelbase berlins. A slightly wider back seat might have seemed like a good idea, but then the comfort level offered by the rear seats would not have aligned with the 550 hp under the hood anymore. And the trunk, with its 22.3 cu-ft (632-liter) volume, could only accommodate about three golf bags, according to empirical calculations.
Q by Aston Martin division. But, obviously, everything comes at a price. Ventilated seats – $1,480 USD, the interior carpet costs $1,480, the rug in the trunk adds $440 more to the bill, while the interior wooden trim package comes for $2,600. That said, the additional $300 spent on an Aston Martin umbrella will simply count as pennies.
Driving Take
The lending of engineering includes technical aspects as well. The powertrain and gearbox bear Mercedes-AMG's signature. However, they were built according to the specifications of the British manufacturer. For example, the 4-liter twin-turbo V8 has a different cylinder firing order for a special sound. And this particular tune reminded me of a powerboat. This entry-level SUV from the Aston Martin range boasts 542 bhp/405 kW at 6,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 – 5,000 rpm.
The DBX features all-wheel drive, with main power sent to the rear wheels and, when needed, transferred to the front axle. From behind the wheel, you perceive it as propulsion, as the back helps you pivot the car more easily on turns. And when you're exiting corners too fast and early squeeze the gas pedal, oversteer comes into the scene, but, to a large extent, it's also controlled by the torque transfer to the front axle. This saves you from ample countersteering, as you maintain an elegant presence at the wheel without resorting to extreme maneuvers to handle the car.
After all, it's an Aston Martin we are talking about, a GT of SUVs. The DBX is close to perfection when it comes to weight distribution: with 54% at the front and 46% at the rear. However, with a gross vehicle weight of 4,940 lb (2,241 kg), the DBX is not as plump as it may seem, obviously taking into account how much mid-sized electric vehicles have come to weigh.
Dynamically, the car gives you so much confidence that you feel like you are behind the wheel of a hot hatch. A surprisingly incisive front axle, a rear that, despite the 325/35 R22 tires, proves temperamental enough to glide smoothly here and there... in other words, a real joy for those who love driving.
However, we'd wish for a brake system that gives you more confidence because you can feel the vehicle's mass in the brake pedal. What I'm saying is not that the car does not brake, as it does so really well, it's just that the brakes don't seem to be in the same league as this SUV's craving to run.
If there's something Aston Martin got astonishingly right in this case, it's the suspension. I don't know if Mercedes-Benz has any involvement in this, but the DBX is equipped with a 48v electronic active anti-roll control system. The volumes are controlled flawlessly, and the feeling you get while driving this car equates to the level of confidence that a hot hatch would give you. That's how much you can push on a winding road.
Since it's an SUV, the British wanted to also endow it with a little off-road talent. We are talking about an adjustable ground clearance that has a maximum value of 9.3 inches (23.6 cm). Compared to a normal level, which can be lowered by 1.77 inches (4.49 cm) or raised by 1.96 inches (4.97 cm), the DBX can wade through 19.7 inches (50 cm) deep fords, has a 25.7-degree approach angle, a 27.1-degree departure angle, and an 18.8-degree break-over angle. These are, of course, for statistics' sake because it's hard to believe that any owner will end up crossing the axles of a DBX in off-road activity.
Dynamically, the DBX is delicious, and this is a surprising thing for me to say in regard to a car weighing over 2.3 tons. It offers 6 drive modes: two for off-road driving – Terrain and Terrain Plus, two dynamic modes – Sport and Sport Plus, a daily mode – GT, and one that allows the driver to configure their car as desired – Individual.
Everyday Living
At first glance, I don't think too many people would say no to this interior. A brand backed by a fabulous history offering luxurious finishing. If your car means nothing more than an accessory to you, then you won't be bothered by certain details. But if you are a true car aficionado, if you want exclusiveness... When you are about to start the discussion at $195,000, chances are that some details will irritate you a little.
Then, although the graphical interface of the infotainment system is customized, the Mercedes-Benz vibe is quite present. But perhaps the most disturbing thing is the infotainment control unit carried over from Mercedes-Benz, a small aesthetic fracture.
The trunk is large enough to meet the vast majority of needs. The DBX knows how to tow (braked/unbraked): 5,940 lb/1,650 lb (2,694 kg/748.4 kg). If you want to celebrate a success, we would advise you not to climb on the roof unless you want to become a meme or a viral video protagonist, as the maximum weight it can support is 165 lbs (about 75 kg).
Another detail to consider if you think about acquiring a DBX is the doors' thickness, especially the front ones. I think they are among the fattest I have ever seen. Design demands its tribute.
Aston Martin DBX is an extremely pleasant environment, whether driving it or as a passenger.
Test Drive Roundup
Another virgin brand when it comes to electrification. I wouldn't want this statement to be seen as a slur. Maybe I'm a little conservative, and I wish that some things wouldn't change.
Even though the technology carried over from Mercedes-Benz takes a bit away from its shine, the DBX is truly exotic. The model I tested, with full options, is priced at $260,012, which means that you should expect a slightly costly experience when it comes to setup. However, what I think is most important is that the DBX is not just a design to be displayed as a trophy. It is an Aston Martin that delivers consistently in terms of performance. And this detail contributes significantly to the extra consistency of this SUV.
PROS:
CONS:
