1961 Chevrolet Corvette Pumps Out 650 HP From LT4 Hidden Under Orion Silver Body

The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that needs no introduction. America's favorite (and presently) only sports car impresses in the most current incarnation, but the nameplate is so powerful that even past iterations can steal the headlines on a constant basis.
If you're on the lookout for impressive Corvettes in various guises, then auctions are the best places to look. There's a massive one coming at the end of next month in Las Vegas, and it's filled with 'Vettes old and new, custom or restored. At the top of that auction's lists sits, obviously, this 1961 example.
That would be a member of the first generation of the model, one of the most sought after by collectors. A C1 that's been modernized to such an extent that it's incredibly tricky to find something even remotely similar out there. We are not told who is responsible for the build, but we do know the work performed on it is exquisite, and covers pretty much all of the car's aspects.
Invisible to the naked eye, but essential in making the 'Vette run properly, is a new, Gunmetal Gray Art Morrison chassis backed by an impressive collection of suspension hardware: adjustable coilover shocks, adjustable sway bar, and a 9-inch rear.
All those goodies end in Schott wheels sized 18 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, a choice of dimensions that make the build look particularly aggressive. All four of them are wrapped in Michelin Pilot tires and come to a halt courtesy of Wilwood braking hardware.
The wheels are spun by a new engine of the LT4 variety. 6.2-liters in displacement, it pumps out in this application 650 hp and 650 ft/lbs of torque. All that power is controlled by means of an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the engine's breathing needs are handled with the help of polished exhaust system.
The exterior of the Corvette is wrapped in a cold House of Kolor hue called Orion Silver, but the interior more than perfectly contrasts that with a flood of red, rich leather, deployed on pretty much everything. A set of Dakota Digital gauges can be seen in the dashboard, and a Vintage Air climate-control system is also on deck.
The Corvette was not left without a touch of modern hardware, which comes as a Bluetooth-capable Alpine sound system, and an integrated backup camera.
As said, this car is up for grabs, and will go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer at the end of June in Las Vegas. It's selling with no reserve, and we have no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch. It'll probably be a lot, though, so we'll come back on this story and update with the selling price once we know it.
That would be a member of the first generation of the model, one of the most sought after by collectors. A C1 that's been modernized to such an extent that it's incredibly tricky to find something even remotely similar out there. We are not told who is responsible for the build, but we do know the work performed on it is exquisite, and covers pretty much all of the car's aspects.
Invisible to the naked eye, but essential in making the 'Vette run properly, is a new, Gunmetal Gray Art Morrison chassis backed by an impressive collection of suspension hardware: adjustable coilover shocks, adjustable sway bar, and a 9-inch rear.
All those goodies end in Schott wheels sized 18 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, a choice of dimensions that make the build look particularly aggressive. All four of them are wrapped in Michelin Pilot tires and come to a halt courtesy of Wilwood braking hardware.
The wheels are spun by a new engine of the LT4 variety. 6.2-liters in displacement, it pumps out in this application 650 hp and 650 ft/lbs of torque. All that power is controlled by means of an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the engine's breathing needs are handled with the help of polished exhaust system.
The exterior of the Corvette is wrapped in a cold House of Kolor hue called Orion Silver, but the interior more than perfectly contrasts that with a flood of red, rich leather, deployed on pretty much everything. A set of Dakota Digital gauges can be seen in the dashboard, and a Vintage Air climate-control system is also on deck.
The Corvette was not left without a touch of modern hardware, which comes as a Bluetooth-capable Alpine sound system, and an integrated backup camera.
As said, this car is up for grabs, and will go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer at the end of June in Las Vegas. It's selling with no reserve, and we have no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch. It'll probably be a lot, though, so we'll come back on this story and update with the selling price once we know it.