Early 80s Corvettes Were Kind of Lame, This LT4-Swapped 1980 C3 is the Opposite

It's been ages since we've seen a custom Corvette that made us go, "wow!" But if anything, the reason why this particular 1980 C3 Corvette swapped with a custom LT4 crate engine is so awesome is because of how drab it was from the factory. For you millennials and zoomers out there, it might be shocking to hear how lame Corvettes were in the late '70s and early 80s.

31 photos Photo: MAXmotive Boca Raton