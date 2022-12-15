This 1979 Hearse Ditched its Anemic Gas V8 for a 6.5-L Detroit Diesel

Do you wish it could be Halloween all year round? Or maybe you want to drive around role-playing as WWE's The Undertaker. Well, this is the car for you, a 1979 Cadillac Hearse with an extra helping of spicy sauce.
When Americans think of Hearses, they almost always think of the Cadillac Commercial Chassis. Of which this particular 1979 Series 75 was part of the last year of the iconic GM D-body, on which almost every Cadillac hearse was based for decades. In those days, any number of iterations of Cadillac's iconic V8 could've found their way under the hoods of Caddy hearses.
With the possible exception of the 500 cubic-inch (8.2-liter) Caddy V8, nothing native to the Cadillac brand has ever put out as much torque as this 6.5-liter Detroit Deisel, most famous for its use in the military HUMVEE. In contrast, the civilian model used a GM Duramax engine. Power is fed to a three-speed GM TH400 automatic transmission. It's no ten-speed sequential cyber-gearbox, but it'll do the job.
Cadillac wasn't quite as well known for its production quality in the late 1970s as they were in, say, the late 50s. But all in all, there's no reason to suspect this Hearse is a rusty tin pot like most of its brethren it left the production line with. Dozens of bespoke coachbuilders put their own special touches on Hearses over the years, although there is no word on which one built the body for this restomod.
One thing's for sure there's not much to signify what kind of a beast lurks under the hood of this Hearse other than a peculiarly aggressive set of wheels and tires and that gaping exhaust pipe jutting out of the passenger side quarter panel. If you're the kind of person who never made it out of the scene/goth phase, this is your chariot if there ever was one.
