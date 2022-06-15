Nobody Needs This 1975 Pontiac Grand Ville Land Yacht, But Boy, Do We Want It

We all love old American land barges. Don't come around here acting like you don't. Yes, they make less than zero sense in 2022. And yes, the majority are slow like molasses in January and wet themselves in fear in corners.
But come on, just look at this gorgeous 1975 Pontiac Grand Ville. How could anyone knock it? We sure as heck won't. We honestly wish we could justify owning one. Coming to us for sale via Maxmotive Auto Sales outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this Grand Ville is a perfect microcosm of mid-1970s America.
Only two years removed from the first global oil crisis, in short, it was the exact opposite of what Americans needed at the time. A gargantuan 226-inch (574-cm) long leviathan powered by a 455-cubic inch (7.45-liter) V8 engine, complete with all the mid-70s emissions choking you can stomach. It's the primary reason we, yanks, began to buy Hondas and Toyotas instead.
But all these negative attributes begin to melt away in earnest when you look at the finer details of this classic Pontiac. The brilliant and vibrant original Roman Red paint color still shines the same as it did back in the mid-70s. The white canvas roof lining is also a certain breed of old-school cool you almost never see anymore.
Sure, the anemic turbo Hydra-Matic transmission was nothing to write home about. But the Saf-T-Trac limited-slip differential does at least guarantee you'll be able to navigate most corners. Albeit not all that well. It's a similar story to the interior. With acres of white leather, polished wood, and shiny chrome accenting nearly every surface you can see, touch, or perceive in any way gives the impression this Grand Ville is only a few evolutionary steps away from a Cadillac.
Factor in all the preventative maintenance that went into every facet of this car's construction, and the asking price of 109,750 before taxes and fees seems a bit less ridiculous. At the very least, it's one of the best-preserved examples anywhere in the world.
