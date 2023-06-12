Forza Motorsport Release Date Revealed, Features Cadillac V-Series.R and Corvette E-Ray

One of the best gaming shows in recent years, Xbox Games Showcase, has taken the wraps off many heavy hitters like Starfield and Fable, but also introduced a bunch of new games from Microsoft’s first-party studios such as inXile and Compulsion Games.
Forza Motorsport was one of the games that many of us expected to be part of the show, and while the game made a very discreet appearance, we still got a new trailer and, more importantly, a release date that isn’t that far away.
Last night, Microsoft confirmed Forza Motorsport is coming October 10, to PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam) and Xbox Series X/S. In addition, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).
Along with the highly-anticipated racing game’s launch date, Microsoft released a brand-new trailer that was fully captured in-game on PC. For what it’s worth, it feels like Forza games are looking better and better, and Motorsport is definitely another step in the right direction.
But Microsoft decided against putting the spotlight on Forza Motorsport during the Xbox Games Showcase, leaving the stage to a wide array of first- and third-party titles that were just as interesting as its upcoming racing game.
Also, Forza Motorsport will allow players to race on 20 tracks at launch, which have been completely rebuilt and feature multiple layouts. Five of these tracks have never been included in any of the Forza Motorsport games, so these will be a surprise for fans of the series.
As previously announced, Forza Motorsport’s tracks will feature fully dynamic time-of-day with weather and living crowds. The game will also feature tracks that rubber in and react to temperature changes, just like in real-life. More than half of the tracks that players can look forward to racing in Forza Motorsport have already been revealed:
The bread and butter of any racing game is multiplayer competition, and Forza Motorsport delivers that in multiple ways. Featured Multiplayer events scheduled to take place during weekends will be available for Forza Motorsport players at launch. With Free Play, players can create the race they and their friends want to compete in.
Last but not least, online racing is one of the safest and most enjoyable ways to compete in Forza Motorsport, since it features AI-powered Forza Race Regulations, tire and fuel strategy, as well as new driver and safety ratings.
Forza Motorsport will feature over 500 cars at release, but not all of them have been confirmed by Microsoft yet. However, here are some of the most important once that have either been spotted in the game’s trailer or confirmed by Microsoft:
Pre-orders for Forza Motorsport are now open, and those who go for the Premium Edition will be able to play the game 5 days earlier. Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as well as those who already pre-ordered Forza Motorsport Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition, can upgrade to the Premium Add-Ons Bundle if they want to receive early access and all the other content included in the Premium Edition.
Keep in mind that pre-orders are only available via the Microsoft Store. If you want to get the game on Steam, you can wishlist it now to be notified when pre-orders are available. The Premium Edition costs $100, while the Deluxe and Standard Edition sell for $90 and $70, respectively.
Thankfully, the Redmond-based giant followed up the reveal with a bunch of new details about Forza Motorsport. After confirming that game’s cover cars, the 2023 No.01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R racecar and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray (available for players to drive in the game at release), Microsoft announced that the game will have over 500 cars when it launches in October.
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans (Le Mans)
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Hakone Circuit
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
- Laguna Seca Raceway
- Maple Valley
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Silverstone Circuit
- Suzuka Circuit
- Virginia International Raceway
As far as the new modes go, Microsoft revealed the so-called Builders Cup career mode, a single-player campaign where players will race the game’s most advanced AI opponents and can earn over 800 performance upgrades. A full walkthrough of the new mode, as well as actual gameplay, will be revealed on June 13, so stay tuned for more on this one.
- 1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
- 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS
- 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
- 2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
- 2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8
- 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
- 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
- 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge
- 1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2
- 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2017 Ford GT
- 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
- 2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic
- 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9
- 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5
- 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
- 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4
- 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R
- 2015 McLaren P1 GTR
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9
- 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR
- 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C
- 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III
Many more cars will probably be revealed during the time leading up to the game’s release, but make sure to check out the official blog post for even more confirmed cars that aren’t listed above. In addition, just like Forza Horizon 5, Motorsport will continue to receive new content after release featuring new career championships and online events, new cars and tracks, as well as new gameplay experiences.
