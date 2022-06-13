New Forza Motorsport Game Coming to PC and Xbox in Spring 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Forza fans got not one, but two amazing news related to their favorite series. During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft revealed not just the first Forza Horizon 5 DLC, but also an all-new Forza Motorsport game.
The follow-up to Forza Motorsport 7, the freshly announced game looks absolutely astonishing in the new trailer captured in-game and running on Xbox Series X. The footage showcases how Maple Valley, one of most popular tracks among Forza players, is being brought to life in stunning detail.
In addition to the iconic track, the trailer also introduces players to returning fan-favorite tracks Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Laguna Seca Raceway. Furthermore, Microsoft revealed Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, a South African track will make its debut in Forza Motorsport, as well as the all-new Circuit Hakone, which is set in Japan and has been built for high-speed races.
According to Microsoft, Forza Motorsport has been built from ground up for next-generation consoles. The physics have been completely overhauled and are now more accurate than in the previous game. A new dynamic time of day has been added to the series, advanced car damage, as well as real time ray tracing. Thanks to all these improvements, Forza Motorsport will be the most technically advanced racing game ever made, Microsoft claims.
As far as the new dynamic time of day system, changes in time of day will alter ambient temperatures, which, in turn, impacts the track surface temperature. Obviously, these track temperature changes will affect the grip of the car, as does rubbering in and weather.
Not to mention that the core driving experience has been completely redesigned to take advantage of the Xbox Series consoles’ power, including a 48 times improvement in the fidelity of the physics simulation. New features have been introduced based on the players feedback, including tire and fuel management, multiple tire compounds, and new in-depth car building.
car damage is reproduced down to the individual scratched on the bodywork, Microsoft says. Also, the game features new simulation details in the directionality of damage, how to paint peels away at exposed and raised edges, in the wheel abrasions, and in the dirt build-up.
Although Microsoft did not attach a release date to the gameplay trailer, it did say that the all-new Forza Motorsport game will be out on PC and Xbox consoles in Spring 2023.
