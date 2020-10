Nissan 400Z "Slantnose" Looks Like a JDM Porsche Sports Car

The previous two incarnations of the Z car have been excellent impersonators. Using basic tools, he managed to create a custom Slantnose look for the front end of a 350Z. However, there's at least one other car with Porsche parts on it. It had the trademark low-set headlights, a perfectly smooth front end, and a race car wing. Of course, there are some obvious layout differences between any Z car and Porsches. More specifically, the Slantnose is a race car look, born on the track but adopted by the 911 in the 1980s. So we're comparing a Japanese V6 sports car against the pinnacle of air-cooled Porsches. When you frame it like that, this "face swap" has the potential to anger a lot of people.The lines of the Z Proto are even cleaner than those of the 350Z, so it's probably going to fit this style well. Proving this, digital artist flathat3d recently made a rendering project which blends even more Porsche elements than the actual build we mentioned. The widebody kit is reminiscent of RWB , while the rear wing is pretty close to the 997 GT3 styles.We'll remind you that flathad3d created the first 3D model for the Z Proto, releasing it just days after Nissan's unveiling. If you see any complex rendering of the upcoming 2023 Nissan 400Z sports car , it's probably based on his work in some way. Right now, the production model is set to be revealed in late 2022 and go on sale the next year, presumably with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine.