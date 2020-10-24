Nissan 400Z "Slantnose" Looks Like a JDM Porsche Sports Car

While opinions around the Nissan Z Proto concept were generally pretty good, we expect the tuning world to change literally everything in the pursuit of JDM perfection. We wouldn't be surprised if, somewhere along the way, the 400Z even gets a "Slantnose" makeover.
The previous two incarnations of the Z car have been excellent impersonators. Using basic tools, he managed to create a custom Slantnose look for the front end of a 350Z. However, there's at least one other car with Porsche parts on it.
It had the trademark low-set headlights, a perfectly smooth front end, and a race car wing. Of course, there are some obvious layout differences between any Z car and Porsches. More specifically, the Slantnose is a race car look, born on the track but adopted by the 911 in the 1980s. So we're comparing a Japanese V6 sports car against the pinnacle of air-cooled Porsches. When you frame it like that, this "face swap" has the potential to anger a lot of people.
The lines of the Z Proto are even cleaner than those of the 350Z, so it's probably going to fit this style well. Proving this, digital artist flathat3d recently made a rendering project which blends even more Porsche elements than the actual build we mentioned. The widebody kit is reminiscent of RWB, while the rear wing is pretty close to the 997 GT3 styles.
We'll remind you that flathad3d created the first 3D model for the Z Proto, releasing it just days after Nissan's unveiling. If you see any complex rendering of the upcoming 2023 Nissan 400Z sports car, it's probably based on his work in some way. Right now, the production model is set to be revealed in late 2022 and go on sale the next year, presumably with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine.
It had the trademark low-set headlights, a perfectly smooth front end, and a race car wing. Of course, there are some obvious layout differences between any Z car and Porsches. More specifically, the Slantnose is a race car look, born on the track but adopted by the 911 in the 1980s. So we're comparing a Japanese V6 sports car against the pinnacle of air-cooled Porsches. When you frame it like that, this "face swap" has the potential to anger a lot of people.
The lines of the Z Proto are even cleaner than those of the 350Z, so it's probably going to fit this style well. Proving this, digital artist flathat3d recently made a rendering project which blends even more Porsche elements than the actual build we mentioned. The widebody kit is reminiscent of RWB, while the rear wing is pretty close to the 997 GT3 styles.
We'll remind you that flathad3d created the first 3D model for the Z Proto, releasing it just days after Nissan's unveiling. If you see any complex rendering of the upcoming 2023 Nissan 400Z sports car, it's probably based on his work in some way. Right now, the production model is set to be revealed in late 2022 and go on sale the next year, presumably with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine.