5 1984 Porsche 928 S Is Old-School Luxury Grand Touring Done Right

4 Get a Full Explosive Sound from Studio F.A. Porsche and Adam Hall-LD Maui P900

1 Joest 1979 Porsche 935 Once Owned by Ecclestone Is a Race-Bred Pearl

More on this:

$125K U.S.-Spec 1979 Porsche 930 Could Trick You It’s Brand New

There’s a huge number of classic Porsches on the market right now, so finding the right one might be a bit difficult. Especially if you’re digging around for a 930 in U.S. specification. 13 photos



That means not that many of them were sold back then, and that makes each and every American 930 both rare and extremely valuable.



The one we have here arrived in Ohio in 1979, and since then it had just two owners, with the last one holding on to it for the past 20 years. With 75,000 miles (120,700) on the clock and impeccable looks, it is currently valued at no less than $124,900.



Coming in pristine red with no visible signs of damage, repairs, or even rust, the 930 rides on staggered-width BBS wheels (the original Fuchs ones are offered as spares, as is another set of BBSs) shod in Pirelli Pzero tires.



Inside, the Porsche sports brown-leather upholstery that according to the listing “almost shows as new,” just like crack-free dash and well-maintained carpeting.



The engine is of course the original one, a 3.3-liter flat-six linked to a four-speed manual transmission good for 260 hp, cleaned and upgraded with a new intercooler – we are being told over $10,000 were invested in maintenance and upgrades, and the replaced parts are included in the sale.



Given the condition of this car – which can be fully experienced in the gallery above – and the rarity of its kind, the six-digit sum it is going for could seem just right. The problem is it’s unlikely the future owner will get for it more than they are The 930, also known as the 911 Turbo , was made from the mid-1970s all the way into the late 1980s for the global markets, including the U.S. Since the model did not have a great impact at that time on the American market – partially because of the high price - it was pulled from the states in 1980, never to return again.That means not that many of them were sold back then, and that makes each and every American 930 both rare and extremely valuable.The one we have here arrived in Ohio in 1979, and since then it had just two owners, with the last one holding on to it for the past 20 years. With 75,000 miles (120,700) on the clock and impeccable looks, it is currently valued at no less than $124,900.Coming in pristine red with no visible signs of damage, repairs, or even rust, the 930 rides on staggered-width BBS wheels (the original Fuchs ones are offered as spares, as is another set of BBSs) shod in Pirelli Pzero tires.Inside, the Porsche sports brown-leather upholstery that according to the listing “almost shows as new,” just like crack-free dash and well-maintained carpeting.The engine is of course the original one, a 3.3-liter flat-six linked to a four-speed manual transmission good for 260 hp, cleaned and upgraded with a new intercooler – we are being told over $10,000 were invested in maintenance and upgrades, and the replaced parts are included in the sale.Given the condition of this car – which can be fully experienced in the gallery above – and the rarity of its kind, the six-digit sum it is going for could seem just right. The problem is it’s unlikely the future owner will get for it more than they are asked to pay now , once they decide to sell.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.