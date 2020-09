Bosozoku Volkswagen Golf 3 Chasing Slantnose Mazda MX-5 Makes No Sense

German and Japan - two of the biggest countries in the car-making business. Each brings something to the table, like the mass-market appeal of the Golf or the cheap sports car formula of the Miata. Of course, Germany also made cheap sports cars, like the Porsche 924 and the VW Scirocco. Meanwhile, the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla do the same job as the Golf (sometimes better).Cultural appropriation is not something the automotive world should take very seriously. Tuning projects would be pretty boring if you couldn't mix and match elements, but this set of renderings takes things to the extreme by first cooking up a Bosozoku Golf 3. Bosozoku is a trademark tuning style from Japan where builders try to create a race car look in a crude style. We think Japanese teens just wanted to be rebellious and came up with a style that's finding new fans every day. The JDM-style Golf thus receives large skirts and spoilers to go with its bamboo spear exhaust and oversized wheels. Something like this is sure to get you in trouble with the German periodic technical inspection while also standing out at the Worthersee GTI meets.The Miata takes the same approach by borrowing a tuning style from a German automaker. This time, it's the Porsche "Slantnose", which technically isn't tuning. However, we've seen plenty of people do this to their 911.The Slantnose started with the 935 race car, but aftermarket specialists soon started offering conversions for regular 911s. These were probably more common in America than Germany and are now riding the coattails of the 993's rise in popularity. The Porsche nose is one cool way to upgrade a Miata.