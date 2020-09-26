Bosozoku Volkswagen Golf 3 Chasing Slantnose Mazda MX-5 Makes No Sense

Cultural appropriation is not something the automotive world should take very seriously. Tuning projects would be pretty boring if you couldn't mix and match elements, but this set of renderings takes things to the extreme by first cooking up a Bosozoku Golf 3.
Bosozoku is a trademark tuning style from Japan where builders try to create a race car look in a crude style. We think Japanese teens just wanted to be rebellious and came up with a style that's finding new fans every day. The JDM-style Golf thus receives large skirts and spoilers to go with its bamboo spear exhaust and oversized wheels. Something like this is sure to get you in trouble with the German periodic technical inspection while also standing out at the Worthersee GTI meets.
The Miata takes the same approach by borrowing a tuning style from a German automaker. This time, it's the Porsche "Slantnose", which technically isn't tuning. However, we've seen plenty of people do this to their 911.
The Slantnose started with the 935 race car, but aftermarket specialists soon started offering conversions for regular 911s. These were probably more common in America than Germany and are now riding the coattails of the 993's rise in popularity. The Porsche nose is one cool way to upgrade a Miata.
Swipe to see how renders are made My slantnose got updated with a new rx7 roof, still rocking @omgmiata 's Hydron + rearlights
Love it or hate it -Figured I never did any Bosozoku MK3 so here is one :D rendered in blender Awesome hdri by @domebleltd , check them out if you are into CGI and in need of some fresh environments! To those who didn't know, bosozoku is kind of a traditional tuning style and my thinking has lead to the conclusion that back in the 70's 80's when televisons where still quite small, it wasn't possible to tell too much detail from the tv and guys tried to replicate what they saw, in a way you could tell from very far distance he has some racecar parts on his car