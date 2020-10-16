Nissan 400Z Slantnose Looks Like a Japanese Batmobile

View this post on Instagram

With this post I would like to take the opportunity to officially announce that after a bit more than a year in my new role, I have decided to part ways with Studiokurbos. I have thoroughly enjoyed leading my team through challenging projects and challenging conditions. I gave everything of myself to this position and to my subordinates. This year has been especially difficult, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank my wonderful team and everyone that supported me in my role as Creative Director. Early 2021 will be the genesis of a big chapter for me as I will be starting my own venture within my expertise as a Design Consultant. #cardesign #cardesigner #carsketch #cardesignworld #design #designer #wacom #productdesign #photoshop #car #nissan #nissanz #datsun #datsun240z #slantnose #concept #japan #japancar #japanesecars #bosozoku #nismo

