Nissan 400Z Slantnose Looks Like a Japanese Batmobile

16 Oct 2020, 13:21 UTC ·
If you're seeking the most recent example of the retro styling card being played well, look no further than the Nissan Z Proto. And while we wait for the production model, which is tentatively called 400Z, to reach showrooms across the world (sorry, Europe, your emission regulations have driven the sports car away), the rendering world has already dreamed up a halo version.
Put together by independent designer Alan Derosier, this pixel work portrays the new Z car in slantnose form. That's because the penning specialist is currently embarking on a new design journey, as mentioned in the Insta post below, and describes himself as a "Porsche fanatic," so the 930-generation 911 inspiration for this project doesn't surprise us.

However, the new styling cues build on the Golden Era approach used by the Japanese automaker, mixing this with a futuristic take and delivering a result that sees us begging for a real-world version.

If we look at the new front end of the vehicle, the super-sized LED rings remind us of the original 240Z's headlights, while the massive grille is an ever stronger nod to the past than the hardware present on the Z Proto.

Then we have the traditional Japanese fender mirrors, which drivers in the Land of the Rising Sun prefer thanks to the blind spot reduction, which have been replaced with cameras.

The added power dome of the now-quick-release hood is matched by the metallic center section of the newfound glass roof, while the lower chin front aero has "extra performance" written all over it.

As for the Nismo branding on the grille, this links the digital dream to the already-confirmed go-faster version of the upcoming sportscar - Nissan hasn't mentioned the name of its Nismo division when discussing the matter, though.

Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below), might be familiar with the concept of a Nissan Z flatnose. And that's because we discussed a 350Z-based real-world build of the sort back in July.

 
 
 
 
 
With this post I would like to take the opportunity to officially announce that after a bit more than a year in my new role, I have decided to part ways with Studiokurbos. I have thoroughly enjoyed leading my team through challenging projects and challenging conditions. I gave everything of myself to this position and to my subordinates. This year has been especially difficult, but I would like to take this opportunity to thank my wonderful team and everyone that supported me in my role as Creative Director. Early 2021 will be the genesis of a big chapter for me as I will be starting my own venture within my expertise as a Design Consultant. #cardesign #cardesigner #carsketch #cardesignworld #design #designer #wacom #productdesign #photoshop #car #nissan #nissanz #datsun #datsun240z #slantnose #concept #japan #japancar #japanesecars #bosozoku #nismo

A post shared by Alan Derosier (@alan_derosier) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

