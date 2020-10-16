Nissan 400Z Slantnose Looks Like a Japanese Batmobile

However, the new styling cues build on the Golden Era approach used by the Japanese automaker, mixing this with a futuristic take and delivering a result that sees us begging for a real-world version.
If we look at the new front end of the vehicle, the super-sized LED rings remind us of the original 240Z's headlights, while the massive grille is an ever stronger nod to the past than the hardware present on the Z Proto.
Then we have the traditional Japanese fender mirrors, which drivers in the Land of the Rising Sun prefer thanks to the blind spot reduction, which have been replaced with cameras.
The added power dome of the now-quick-release hood is matched by the metallic center section of the newfound glass roof, while the lower chin front aero has "extra performance" written all over it.
As for the Nismo branding on the grille, this links the digital dream to the already-confirmed go-faster version of the upcoming sportscar - Nissan hasn't mentioned the name of its Nismo division when discussing the matter, though.
Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below), might be familiar with the concept of a Nissan Z flatnose. And that's because we discussed a 350Z-based real-world build of the sort back in July.
