NFL's Trent Williams Adds Yet Another Ferrari to His Collection, a 458 Speciale

NFL's Trent Williams added quite a few powerful cars to his garage this year. One of them is a Ferrari 458 Speciale, which recently received a full performance package and is ready to take on the streets.
This year has proven to be quite lucrative for Trent Williams. The NFL star, who is a football offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, has a net worth estimated at $14 million, which allows him to indulge in some guilty pleasures. Which for him, seems to include cars.
Back in May, he bought a two-tone black and white Range Rover, but that was just the beginning. Because in August, he added not one, but three new cars. Among them, a Dodge Durango SRT, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, and a Ferrari 488 Pista.
But that’s not all, because now Extreme Offroad & Performance, his auto shop of choice for all his recent purchases, added yet another post of a car belonging to the NFL star: a Ferrari 458 Speciale.
According to the description of the supercar, which comes in the same dark blue color scheme as the rest of the recent additions, the 458 Speciale also received quite a few upgrades. Among them is a full performance package with a Ryft.Co exhaust and a full custom sound system. The car has been lowered on Novitec springs, keeping the original black wheels.
The auto shop, based in Katy, Texas, didn’t reveal the new numbers for the Ferrari 458 Speciale. But, when it leaves the Maranello factory, the supercar packs a 4.5-liter V8 engine that delivers 597 horsepower (605 ps) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque straight to the rear wheels via a seven-speed F1 dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The 458 Speciale could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3 seconds, with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). But that's before all the upgrades Trent Williams' Ferrari received. Now, it’s surely ready to turn some heads.
