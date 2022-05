Micah Richards Recalls Getting Rich Overnight, Immediately Splashing on a Ferrari F430

In a new interview with The Athletic , the English former professional soccer player recalls getting rich really quick. He started as a defender in the Premier League for Manchester City in 2005 when he was just 17.Getting rich at such a young age takes a toll on anyone and the retired defender-turned-Sky-Sports-commentator revealed he impulsively spent the money he made.He explained: "Imagine going from £500 a week to £5,000 a week... and then going from £5,000 a week to £50,000 a week. Then you'd get bonuses, appearance money, and a signing-on fee that was spread over the length of the contract. I remember one pay packet was like "£250,000 for a month. I was at the training ground, just looking at my payslip, thinking, 'Wow. How?'"Since he was very young, he didn't have a good money management. "What can you do? I know what I did.,” and explained that he “went straight out and bought myself a Ferrari.”And that wasn’t even his first car. Richards continued, "I already had a Range Rover and an Aston Martin, but I thought, 'It's time'. I bought myself a Ferrari, an F430 .” When he got a taste of the Maranello brand, he added another model, a 458 Speciale After getting his need for high-end cars in check, he moved on to real estate. He explained: “I bought this £3 million ($3,6 million), seven-bedroom house and I was living with two brothers, two cousins, my best mate. Where I was living was already more than enough, but this is what happens when you're a footballer. It's always, 'Who has the best house? Who has the best car?'. You can never just be content. You've always got to want more.”He also used to spend over $100,000 a night when he went out in Manchester or London. At one point, he realized that hemorrhaging money left and right wasn’t a clever idea, so he put a stop to it. Currently, he’s estimated at $45 million.When it comes to his career, Micah Richards won the Premier League title, an FA Cup, and a League Cup with Manchester City. He joined Aston Villa in 2015 and retired in 2019.