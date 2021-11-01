Ferrari Announces Rather Big Recall in the U.S., Says It Cannot Fix the Supercars Yet

Owners of certain 458 and 488 mid-engine supercars should stop abusing their rides because the brakes could fail altogether. Strangely enough, Ferrari was unable to identify the root cause of the problem, and therefore cannot fix them yet.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall population is estimated at 5,601 vehicles in North America, with an unknown defect rate. This includes the 2010-2015 458 Italia, 2012-2015 458 Spider, 2014-2015 458 Speciale, 2015 458 Speciale Aperta, and 2016-2019 488 GTB and 488 Spider.
All of them might leak brake fluid, which would lead to partial or total loss of braking capability. Needless to say that if the brakes fail, then there is an increased risk of an accident.
An official document released by the safety agency states that Ferrari and Bosch, which is the supplier of the brake booster/pump assembly, are still collaborating to determine the root cause of the problem.
Due to the nature of the defect, drivers will, however, become aware of the issue via a dashboard warning light when the quantity of the brake fluid will drop to less than 50%. If this happens, then they should “pull off to the road as soon as it is safe to do so, and then contact Ferrari Roadside Assistance and get towed to the nearest authorized Ferrari dealer,” the NHTSA reveals.
Owners of the affected 458 and 488 mid-engine supercars should hear from the automaker around the Winter Holidays. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 21, and by then, hopefully, Ferrari will have come up with a fix. In the meantime, concerned owners with questions on the topic can reach out to the Ferrari Customer Service at 1-201-816-2668 using the recall number 78. At the same time, they can also get in touch with the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.
