NFL's Trent Williams Gets Sleek, Two-Tone Range Rover, It's Fitted With 24" Vossen Wheels

The more customized, the better, must be every celebrity’s motto. As soon as they buy a brand-new car, they almost always fit it with aftermarket wheels and sometimes even change the paint. Trent Williams didn’t repaint his brand-new Range Rover, but it did get new “shoes.”
Trent Williams, who plays as a football offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League, has a net worth estimated at $14 million. So, he decided to treat himself to a new car.
The one he chose was a new Range Rover, which comes in two-tone black and white. The 33-year-old NFL player worked with Extreme Offroad & Performance auto shop to fit his new ride with aftermarket wheels, and he settled on a set of 24” Vossen wheels in black.
The Range Rover has reached its fifth generation, with Land Rover introducing the iconic model in 1969. Over five decades later, the luxury SUV comes with several powertrain options. For the standard wheelbase version, which is what Williams bought, U.S. customers can choose between a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gasoline engine, a plug-in hybrid 3.0-liter i6, and a mild hybrid i6, all paired up with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. MSRP starts from $104,500 for the inline-six mild-hybrid entry-level version and goes up to $122,800 for the V8-powered Range Rover, before taxes.
There’s no information on William’s choice, though, but the top of the range is the 4.4-liter V8 one, which puts out 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). This helps the SUV sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The auto shop didn’t provide more details into what other option boxes Trent Williams ticked for his SUV, nor did they give us a glimpse of the interior. It would've been interesting to see if he carried on the same black and white combo for the cabin.
