New Suzuki Swift Drift Videos Are Crazy

28 Jan 2019, 21:57 UTC ·
The Sport is the hottest Suzuki, but you'd be surprised by how much fun you can have in a regular version. To prove it, some Hungarians put the latest generation through its paces and performed some cool stunts.
What are the three fastest cars in the world? Your dad's car, a rental or a stolen car. In this video, it feels like the little Swift embodies all three, as the man behind the wheel is young, the car isn't his, and he drives it like it's been stolen, through the window of the showroom.

Unfortunately, the model that does most of the drifting in the first clip is an older beater that's ready for the scrapheap. But you can tell they put a few dents in the new model too, all in the name of sideways glory.

The Sport model drops the 1.6-liter that its predecessors had for a 1.4-liter turbo. Power is only up a few horses to 140 HP, but that's enough in something that only weighs 976 kilograms.

If you're on a budget, the regular Swift is good too. It's even lighter at 870 kg and can be had with a 90 horsepower 1.2-liter, which sounds like the safe bet from a reliability standpoint. But if you want to risk it for the biscuit, a new 1-liter turbo makes 112 HP or you. There's even AWD available, for when you want to have some fun without getting stuck in the snow. Because that would mean the tree won't get delivered and Christmas will be ruined.

In our minds, this is the best kind of marketing a simple little car like the Suzuki Swift can get. Unfortunately, few youngsters dream of drifting their own little Japanese box. But those who do will surely enjoy the footage we've got here.

