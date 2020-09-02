New Spy Photos of the 2021 Nissan Frontier (Navara) Reveal More Upscale Interior

Nissan can’t keep the all-new Frontier under wraps, apparently. Despite the thoroughly camouflaged exterior of this prototype, the spy photographers have managed to snap detailed pictures of the mid-size pickup truck’s interior.
Codenamed D24 just like the Navara for Europe and other markets outside of North America, the pre-production prototype is gifted with touchscreen infotainment that features a good ol’ volume knob and a slew of buttons for the most essential of functions, including telephone and audio source. What’s not so great about the display is the unbecoming bezel, too large and too prone to fingerprints.
Lower down the center stack, the heating and air conditioning controls are beautifully simple. We can also spot a USB port for an external drive and a Type-C port for charging your mobile device. Surprisingly for a test mule, this Frontier is also gifted with heated front seats and double stitching on the dashboard.
Moving over to the driver’s side, the instrument cluster appears to feature the tachometer on the left, a TFT display in the center, and the speedometer on the right. A four-spoke steering wheel with buttons on the left and right as well as push-button start are also visible, along with the automatic tranny’s gear lever.
Like the 2020 model, the 2021 Frontier makes do without a manual. A nine-speed transmission and a 3.8-liter aspirated V6 are the most obvious culprits in terms of drivetrain, translating to a payload of more than 1,400 pounds and a towing capacity of more than 6,700 pounds when properly equipped for workhorse duties.
The direct-injection engine develops 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, which is pretty good at first glance. Fuel economy, however, leaves much to be desired at 18 and 24 miles per gallon while the Ford Ranger promises 21 and 26 miles per gallon from four cylinders, 2.3 liters, as well as a turbocharger.
It should also be mentioned that Nissan won’t offer a four-cylinder “base engine” for reasons that have yet to be explained, rendering the Frontier more expensive than the competition. The 2020 model, for reference, starts at $26,790 for the King Cab S 4x2 while the Ranger starts at $24,410 for the SuperCab XL 4x2.
Lower down the center stack, the heating and air conditioning controls are beautifully simple. We can also spot a USB port for an external drive and a Type-C port for charging your mobile device. Surprisingly for a test mule, this Frontier is also gifted with heated front seats and double stitching on the dashboard.
Moving over to the driver’s side, the instrument cluster appears to feature the tachometer on the left, a TFT display in the center, and the speedometer on the right. A four-spoke steering wheel with buttons on the left and right as well as push-button start are also visible, along with the automatic tranny’s gear lever.
Like the 2020 model, the 2021 Frontier makes do without a manual. A nine-speed transmission and a 3.8-liter aspirated V6 are the most obvious culprits in terms of drivetrain, translating to a payload of more than 1,400 pounds and a towing capacity of more than 6,700 pounds when properly equipped for workhorse duties.
The direct-injection engine develops 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, which is pretty good at first glance. Fuel economy, however, leaves much to be desired at 18 and 24 miles per gallon while the Ford Ranger promises 21 and 26 miles per gallon from four cylinders, 2.3 liters, as well as a turbocharger.
It should also be mentioned that Nissan won’t offer a four-cylinder “base engine” for reasons that have yet to be explained, rendering the Frontier more expensive than the competition. The 2020 model, for reference, starts at $26,790 for the King Cab S 4x2 while the Ranger starts at $24,410 for the SuperCab XL 4x2.