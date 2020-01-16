2021 Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck Coming With 9-Speed Transmission, 3.8-Liter V6

As opposed to the Navara that Nissan sells pretty much everywhere else around the world, the Frontier for the United States market is getting on a bit. The mid-sized pickup is 16 years old in 2020, having premiered in 2004 as the D40 series.
The latest iteration of the Frontier is the most affordable workhorse in the segment, starting at $19,290 excluding destination charge. By comparison, the Titan is $30,690. Three body styles are offered, and in addition to the standard 2.5-liter engine, customers can opt for a 4.0-liter V6 and a five-speed automatic box.
Fast-forward to the 2021 model year, and that’s when a 3.8-liter V6 will be introduced alongside a nine-speed transmission. The information comes courtesy of “multiple sources” - namely “dealer sources” - who have talked to Autoblog.com about the pickup that Nissan builds at the Canton, Mississippi assembly plant.
The exterior design is “completely new,” featuring Titan styling cues and a squared-off silhouette. The 3.8 is estimated at 300 horsepower or thereabouts, which is pretty good for a mid-sized pickup. Don’t be fooled by the displacement; this engine isn’t the twin-turbocharged mill from the R35 GT-R sports coupe.
As for the nine-speeder tranny, don’t expect too many changes over the gearbox in the 2020 Titan. The final gear ratio is larger than the seven-speed automatic that was offered in the 2019 model year Titan, providing more torque, faster acceleration, and smoother shifting across the board. Superior coverage for optimal power delivery is also promised, both at cruising speeds and on standing starts.
The V6 is “even more efficient than the outgoing four-cylinder” according to the said sources. It’s further said the Frontier would move upmarket with the discontinuation of the King Cab, leaving the Crew Cab as the only configuration available. It remains to be seen, however, if Nissan will modify the Navara’s platform for this application or utilize the chassis from the full-sized Titan.
As for when the 2021 Frontier will arrive at dealers, one source told Autoblog.com to look forward to February of next year.
Fast-forward to the 2021 model year, and that’s when a 3.8-liter V6 will be introduced alongside a nine-speed transmission. The information comes courtesy of “multiple sources” - namely “dealer sources” - who have talked to Autoblog.com about the pickup that Nissan builds at the Canton, Mississippi assembly plant.
The exterior design is “completely new,” featuring Titan styling cues and a squared-off silhouette. The 3.8 is estimated at 300 horsepower or thereabouts, which is pretty good for a mid-sized pickup. Don’t be fooled by the displacement; this engine isn’t the twin-turbocharged mill from the R35 GT-R sports coupe.
As for the nine-speeder tranny, don’t expect too many changes over the gearbox in the 2020 Titan. The final gear ratio is larger than the seven-speed automatic that was offered in the 2019 model year Titan, providing more torque, faster acceleration, and smoother shifting across the board. Superior coverage for optimal power delivery is also promised, both at cruising speeds and on standing starts.
The V6 is “even more efficient than the outgoing four-cylinder” according to the said sources. It’s further said the Frontier would move upmarket with the discontinuation of the King Cab, leaving the Crew Cab as the only configuration available. It remains to be seen, however, if Nissan will modify the Navara’s platform for this application or utilize the chassis from the full-sized Titan.
As for when the 2021 Frontier will arrive at dealers, one source told Autoblog.com to look forward to February of next year.