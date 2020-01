WSJ has obtained a photo of the audio-equipment case used by Carlos Ghosn to sneak out of Japan. The case has holes drilled in the bottom so Ghosn could breathe. Amazing find by @gauthiervillars https://t.co/XK4sf5x6Dy pic.twitter.com/DcuvsiFXDg — Mark Maremont (@MarkMaremont) January 4, 2020

Since the spectacular “escape” of disgraced Nissan ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon at the end of last year, when he was supposedly able to board a plane out of the country – and out of authorities’ reach – by cramming himself into a double bass case, people have been doing the same for fun. And posting about it on social media.In Japan at least, this has sparked such a frenzy of copycat instances that Yamaha Wind Stream, which handles information on wind instruments from Yamaha, tweeted out a warning. People should only use music instrument cases for the purpose they were destined for, it reads.“We won't mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases,” the tweet says. “A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it.”“To avoid the possibility of a tragic accident, please do not do this... Musical instrument and audio equipment cases are designed to hold musical instruments and audio equipment. Please use them correctly,” another message from the company reads.For the record, Ghosn has denied fleeing Japan in such a humble (if not entirely humiliating) fashion. Once in Lebanon, he held a press conference where he again accused the Japanese legal system of being rigged and his former Nissan colleagues of setting him up as scapegoat. He did not say, however, how he was able to jump bail, board a plane out of the country and seek refuge in his brand new mansion in Lebanon.Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, which he’s also denied since day one. At the time of his escape, he was out on bail but under strict orders to not leave the country.