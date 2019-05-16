Lavish Clip Shot Palace of Versailles Shows Carlos Ghosn Knew How to Party

Several months after the initial arrest, the Carlos Ghosn affair is far from over. The former Nissan executive and one of the pillars of the auto industry is already in serious legal trouble after the Japanese carmaker blew the whistle on him. And now the past comes back to bite him.

An 8-minutes long video that recently came to public attention shows a party of exquisite style and luxury held in the presence of Renault-Nissan top executives at the palace of Versailles near Paris in 2014.Allegedly held on March 9, the same day Ghosn was having his 60th birthday, the party was also meant to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the tie-up between the Japanese and French companies.According to Autonews , who first published the video, the party cost €635,000 ($710,000) as per audit company Mazars, but it’s unclear what money was used to pay for it.Given the fact that Ghosn is being accused, among other things, of taking company assets and money and using them for his own benefit, this revelation can only hurt the efforts he is making from behind bars to appear the victim of a conspiracy.On the other hand, the Youtube channel on which this party summary was posted is called March 9th Versailles, has been created in 2014 and has only this one video, posted in the same year.This fact, combined with the convenient appearance of this information in the media can do nothing but fuel Ghosn’s attempts to blame his situation on his former colleagues out to get him.Carlos Ghosn is currently imprisoned in Japan, awaiting trial. Initially, the executive was arrested for underreporting his compensation to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and was subsequently accused of other illegal or immoral activities, ranging from personal use of company assets to aggravated breach of trust and misuse of company funds.