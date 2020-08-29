Modern Nissan GT-R Hakosuka Looks Like a Dream Come True

With the latest reports on the next-gen Nissan Z car, which is expected to use the 400Z moniker, talking about the project being pushed back to the 2023 model year, we can't help but wonder what Nissan is cooking for the other coupe in its lineup, namely the range-topping GT-R.
While the Japanese automaker has started the GT-R has a future, we haven't been told much else - sure, feasting our eyes on renderings to pass the time is a joy, but the pixel portrait we have here stands out.
You see, while most of these digital shenanigans aim to portray the supposed R36 (by the way, the R35 has been with us for 13 years), this one takes us back to the roots of the machine. The work showcased a modern incarnation of the original Hakosuka Nissan Skyline GT-R, which came around in 1969. For the record, the nameplate mixes hako (this can be translated as "boxy") and suka (the pronounced abbreviation of Skyline).
The retro styling has been updated, just like it would be for an official concept car reminding the world of the original GT-R. From the LED light clusters to the splendid proportions and the flared arches, there are plenty of aspects that capture the imagination.
Many of the old-school styling cues are here, proportions and all, but throw a glance at the front fascia and you’ll notice this is a design following contemporary standards.
Nevertheless, while this spare-time effort comes from a designer used to penning production vehicles and concept cars, the aficionado in question, who is named Craig Kember, serves Toyota, not Nissan. For instance, he is responsible for the interior of the majestic FT-1 show car that makes the production Mk V Supra it previewed look tame.
As for the chances of Nissan taking the GT-R down this retro pathway, these are slim - from the compact packaging to the RWD setup, the original GT-R has little in common with the meatier, AWD monsters that are the modern incarnations of the vehicle.
So while the carmaker seems to play this sort of card for its next Z car (a teaser has shown styling nods to the original 240Z), we can expect the GT-R to continue its evolution with futuristic styling, while a hybrid powertrain could also be involved.
