Modern Nissan GT-R Hakosuka Looks Like a Dream Come True

View this post on Instagram

These are some fun Nissan Skyline GTR Hakosuka designs. These are such cool cars, I’m glad we get to see them occasionally in LA. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #digitalart #digitaldrawing #automotivedaily #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #hakosuka #kenmeri #nissangtr #nissan #r32gtr #r33gtr #r34gtr #jdmclassic #jdmgtr #kpgc110

A post shared by Craig Kember (@kragyen) on Aug 28, 2020 at 11:02am PDT