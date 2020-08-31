New Nissan 400Z Sports Car Imagined With GT-R50 Front Bumper, Bayside Blue Paint

Ah, the 400Z! It’s been eons since the rumor mill started spewing out potential outcomes for the successor of the 370Z, but other than a teaser video and the slight promise for electrification, the newcomer remains a mystery.
Will it be good enough to challenge the Toyota GR Supra? Will the starting price go higher than it already is? Is all-wheel drive on the menu? These questions have yet to be answered, but we do know how the new Z car looks.
Rendering artist Eugene Enomoto took inspiration from the “Nissan NEXT: From A to Z” teaser video to create a design study of the two-door coupe, and in keeping with the GT-R, the front bumper and paint job add to the visual drama. The GT-R50 by Italdesign fascia in black and Bayside Blue body fit together like a hand in glove, and chances are that the special color will be offered as an option for the series-production model whenever Nissan will reveal the 400Z.
The side profile is a nod to the 240Z that started the Z lineage, and you can also see a little 370Z for the roofline and rear haunches. Thing is, Nissan may roll out the rear- (or all-) wheel-drive sports car later than originally planned.
Auto Express has recently reported a reveal date “towards the end of 2022,” meaning that sales would kick off next year as a 2023 model. That’s so long in the future that Toyota may operate a refresh of the GR Supra by the time the first 400Z arrives at U.S. dealerships, hindering the launch.
Expected with a twin-turbo V6 similar to the 3.0-liter engine of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, the Japanese sports car will feature “some electrification” at some point if everything goes to plan. Product strategy vice president Ivan Espinosa said that “more conventional” powertrains will be offered in the first instance.
