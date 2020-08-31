Down to Earth Super Yacht Turquoise Go is 253 Ft of Pure Palpable Luxury

4 2021 Nissan GT-R Price List Revealed, Only Two Trim Levels Offered in the U.S.

3 2021 Nissan 400Z Reportedly Delayed, May Arrive at Dealers as 2023 Model

1 Chevrolet Camaro Sedan Would Cannibalize Sales From the Cadillac CT5

More on this:

New Nissan 400Z Sports Car Imagined With GT-R50 Front Bumper, Bayside Blue Paint

Ah, the 400Z ! It’s been eons since the rumor mill started spewing out potential outcomes for the successor of the 370Z, but other than a teaser video and the slight promise for electrification, the newcomer remains a mystery. 7 photos



Rendering artist



The side profile is a nod to the 240Z that started the Z lineage, and you can also see a little 370Z for the roofline and rear haunches. Thing is, Nissan may roll out the rear- (or all-) wheel-drive sports car later than originally planned.



Auto Express has recently reported a reveal date “



Expected with a twin-turbo V6 similar to the 3.0-liter engine of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, the Japanese sports car will feature “ Will it be good enough to challenge the Toyota GR Supra? Will the starting price go higher than it already is? Is all-wheel drive on the menu? These questions have yet to be answered, but we do know how the new Z car looks.Rendering artist Eugene Enomoto took inspiration from the “Nissan NEXT: From A to Z” teaser video to create a design study of the two-door coupe, and in keeping with the GT-R, the front bumper and paint job add to the visual drama. The GT-R50 by Italdesign fascia in black and Bayside Blue body fit together like a hand in glove, and chances are that the special color will be offered as an option for the series-production model whenever Nissan will reveal the 400Z.The side profile is a nod to the 240Z that started the Z lineage, and you can also see a little 370Z for the roofline and rear haunches. Thing is, Nissan may roll out the rear- (or all-) wheel-drive sports car later than originally planned.Auto Express has recently reported a reveal date “ towards the end of 2022 ,” meaning that sales would kick off next year as a 2023 model. That’s so long in the future that Toyota may operate a refresh of the GR Supra by the time the first 400Z arrives at U.S. dealerships, hindering the launch.Expected with a twin-turbo V6 similar to the 3.0-liter engine of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, the Japanese sports car will feature “ some electrification ” at some point if everything goes to plan. Product strategy vice president Ivan Espinosa said that “more conventional” powertrains will be offered in the first instance.