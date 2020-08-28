RWB Nissan GT-R Looks Like It Was Meant To Be, Ducktail Is Crazy

The rendering we have here, which portrays a Nissan Skyline GT-R sporting a Rauh-Welt Begriff widebody kit, is definitely not as crazy as it might seem at first glance. Allow us to explain.
While most custom car lover know Japanese brand RWB for the air-cooled Porsches it delivers, things have changed. You see, this is a business that's mostly run as a one-man show by company founder Akira Nakai, who flies across the world and installs the RWB kits himself.
And not only has RWB delivered its first water-cooled Neunelfer, but the company has also done an R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R. And you'll find a few images of the build in the second part of the image gallery above, thanks to Redditor Waaakkii - if we compare this to the massive overfenders and super-sized wings the developer installs on Porsches, the project might just seem less than extrovert.
Returning to the R33 showcased in this pixel exercise, you should know the work comes from digital artist MikoBaj M. And, speaking of the comparison made above, this GT-R seems to sit halfway between the actual Rauh-Welt Begriff 911 builds and the R34 project.
To be more precise, Godzilla borrows the Fuchs wheel design we've seen on air-cooled Porschas (with or without RWB work), albeit throwing in some massive wheel lips. And while the overfenders up front are something that can be expected from this type of project, the cherry-on-top aero design that defines the rear units easily catches the eye. Oh, and let's not overlook the side skirt extensions that link the two.
Then we have the ducktail-style spoiler that adorns the trunk lid, with its exuberance matching that of the rear overfenders.
Of course, the tiny ground clearance, as well as the aero skirt up front also deserve credit for the all-custom look of this Japanese AWD hero.
And not only has RWB delivered its first water-cooled Neunelfer, but the company has also done an R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R. And you'll find a few images of the build in the second part of the image gallery above, thanks to Redditor Waaakkii - if we compare this to the massive overfenders and super-sized wings the developer installs on Porsches, the project might just seem less than extrovert.
Returning to the R33 showcased in this pixel exercise, you should know the work comes from digital artist MikoBaj M. And, speaking of the comparison made above, this GT-R seems to sit halfway between the actual Rauh-Welt Begriff 911 builds and the R34 project.
To be more precise, Godzilla borrows the Fuchs wheel design we've seen on air-cooled Porschas (with or without RWB work), albeit throwing in some massive wheel lips. And while the overfenders up front are something that can be expected from this type of project, the cherry-on-top aero design that defines the rear units easily catches the eye. Oh, and let's not overlook the side skirt extensions that link the two.
Then we have the ducktail-style spoiler that adorns the trunk lid, with its exuberance matching that of the rear overfenders.
Of course, the tiny ground clearance, as well as the aero skirt up front also deserve credit for the all-custom look of this Japanese AWD hero.
View this post on Instagram
Another RWB Skyline in the bag! Don’t ask why, it just sort of happens... . . #3dart #3dmodeling #carrendering #blender3d #carart #automotive #automotivedaily #carinstagram #nissan #skyliner33 #skylinegtr #r33gtr #rwb #rauhweltbegriff #idlers #watercooled #jdmsociety #jdmcars #jdmnation #carlifestyle #carlovers #speedhunters #noriyaro #donutmedia