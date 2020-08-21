Did You Know $20,000 Can Get You a Camper for Your Own Personal Expedition?

Nissan GT-R Previously Owned by Patrick Swayze Looking for a Less Famous Owner

A 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium that was originally owned by none other than Patrick Swayze is now listed for sale online, and you can be the one to take it home for the right price. 13 photos



The current owner of the car, who posted the ad on



The car has 23,500 miles (37,829 km) on the clock and has already received a set of new tires. The seller says they’re looking to sell the car because they “no longer have enough garage space for it.”



The GT-R was originally announced at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show and launched for model year 2009 with a 3.8-liter V6 engine with an initial output of 480 horsepower. The power was then increased to 485 horsepower for MY 2010 and 2011, while the 2012 model received an even bigger upgrade to 530 horsepower.



“Very good to excellent condition! This vehicle is wicked fast. Driven, enjoyed and maintained with loving TLC. No accidents, minor or otherwise, has ever happened to this vehicle,” the seller explains in their eBay listing.



So basically, what we have here is a celebrity-owned Nissan GT-R Premium that’s in very good condition and comes with a pretty low mileage. All of these mean the car really can’t be cheap, and it really isn’t. The Patrick Swayze-owned GT-R is now being auctioned off on eBay, and at the time of writing, the highest bid is close to $51,000.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.