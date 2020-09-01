2022 Nissan 400Z Video Teases V6 Engine Sound, Signature LED Lighting

5 2021 Nissan 400Z Renderings Are Pretty Faithful to the Official Teaser Video

First things first, prototype means near-production specification. In other words, the 400Z is almost ready to pounce. It usually takes a year at most until for series production to get underway, meaning that Nissan is eyeing the 2022 model year.Secondly, fast-forward the clip to the 40-second mark. The exhaust sound is definitely that of a V6, but the question is, are we dealing with the same engine as the 3.7-liter in the 370Z? The outgoing model is a little growlier in bone-stock configuration and NISMO specification, and this leaves us with the VR30DDTT.After listening to the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 rev up its 3.0-liter turbo so many times that I lost count, the 400Z appears to have gone twin-turbo as well. In the luxury sedan as well as the Q60 Red Sport 400 luxury coupe, the six-cylinder plant cranks out 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque (406 PS and 475 Nm).There is a problem with this engine, though. Infiniti doesn’t offer a manual transmission for the VR30DDTT and neither does Nissan in the case of the Skyline for the Japanese market. The 7R01 seven-speed automatic from JATCO is standard for all three models with the 3.0-liter lump, but this gets us to another question.Given the financial problems of Nissan, will the 400Z get a stick shift? Heck, not even Toyota has bothered with a six-speed manual for the six-cylinder Supra. There is, however, no reason not to expect a stick shift given the precedents set by the 370Z and earlier models. After all, maybe the manual is what will make the 400Z the more appealing sports car over the Supra with the B58 engine from BMW.Last, but certainly not least, the teaser ends with a shadowy silhouette of the fixed-head coupe with the signature lighting turned on. The round-ish lights are meant to pay tribute to the 240Z from half a century ago, and on that note, September 15th is when the “Z Proto” will be unveiled in a live stream.