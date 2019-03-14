New Skoda Scala Undercuts Volkswagen Golf, Priced At GBP 16,595

3 Skoda Kamiq Teaches Us a New Crossover Name in Geneva

As it’s also the case in Germany ( €21,500 compared to €24,145 for the 1.6 TDI), the Skoda Scala is cheaper than the Volkswagen Golf in the United Kingdom too. In this part of the world, pricing kicks off at £16,595 for the entry-level S trim which features a whole lot of standard equipment. 36 photos



Step up to the SE, and an additional £1,185 gets you fog lights, décor strips on the dashboard and door cards, chrome garnish on the instrument cluster, lumbar adjustment for both of the front seats, cruise control, rear parking sensors, Bolero infotainment (8.0 inches) with eight speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, an umbrella, alarm, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.



The SE L (£1,800 over the SE) serves as the top of the range, and you’re treated to almost all the bells and whistles imaginable. The highlights are the 9.2-inch Amundsen infotainment system with satellite navigation, climate control, Virtual Cockpit, keyless entry, dynamic signal lights, full-LED taillights, the whole nine yards.



The pick of the bunch is the 1.5 TSI four-cylinder, which is great for both the urban jungle and highway driving. In combination with the seven-speed DSG, it’s also comfortable in stop & go traffic and on the long haul.



