2019 Skoda Scala Starts Production In Mlada Boleslav

10 Feb 2019, 11:13 UTC ·
Introduced in 2012, the Rapid has been replaced by the Scala as of February 2019. The first examples of the breed rolled off the assembly line in Mlada Boleslav this week, and even though it’s based on the MQB-A0 vehicle architecture, the Scala is larger than platform brothers Volkswagen Polo and Audi A1.
The first Skoda underpinned by the MQB-A0 “perfectly embodies smart understatement” according to Bernhard Maier. The chief executive officer of the Czech automaker is convinced the Scala “has the best chance of redefining the compact segment for Skoda.”

Developed and designed in Mlada Boleslav, the compact-sized hatchback is available with full-LED headlamps and taillights alongside a suite of safety features such as Rear Traffic Alert, Side Assist, Blind Spot Detect, Adaptive Cruise Control, and autonomous emergency braking. For the time being, European customers are offered four engine options.

A single diesel complements three petrols, outputting from 90 to 150 PS (66 to 110 kW). The 1.0-liter TGI that also works on compressed natural gas will be added to the range later this year, featuring three CNG tanks in addition to the gasoline tank. Of course, every engine option comes with direct injection, stop/start, and brake energy recovery.

Going on sale in the second quarter of 2019, the first Skoda to feature the automaker’s name in block lettering on the tailgate is listed in Germany at €21,500 including VAT. For that kind of money, the wheels are made of steel and measure 16 inches. Go for the Style trim level and the 1.6 TDI, and you’re looking at €28,150.

Care to guess how much keyless start and those full-LED headlights cost? Make that €370 and €860, respectively. In many ways, the Scala also happens to be a departure from the Rapid as far as pricing is concerned. The Hyundai i30 Trend with the 1.0 T-GDI, for reference, has plenty more to offer for €21,750 than the Scala at this price point.

What the Hyundai can’t do, however, is Virtual Cockpit. Skoda offers the all-digital instrument cluster as an optional extra on higher trim levels, and the price for this upgrade is €470 plus €290 for the Bolero media system.
