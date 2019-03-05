306 HP Skoda Vision IV Is an Electric SUV Coupe, Has a Lot Going For It

When the name Skoda shows up, one doesn't exactly think of poster cars and go-fast adventures, even though the RS models can provide the latter. Oh and we used to say the same about electric mobility. Well, the Vision IV concept is here to change all that, delivering a glimpse into the Czech brand's electron juice-sipping future at the Geneva Motor Show.

36 photos SUV Coupe sound? This is exactly what the Skoda Vision IV has to offer. Now, before you check our account balance, you should know this is a concept car for now. However, we're looking forward to seeing how its appealing features translate into production reality. And here's to hoping the slight upmarket move the VW Group's budget brand has been making means most of these will be maintained.



Of course, this proposal reminds us of the



Underpinned by the Group's MEB platform, the concept packs an electric motor for each axle, so all-paw abilities can be used both on and off the road. Of course, given the massive 22-inch wheels, it looks like the asphalt bits are favored.



The underbody of the vehicle accommodates a lithium-ion battery pack that allows the machine to offer a driving range of up to 500 km (311 miles) in the WLTP cycle.



The striking lines on the front end are joined by an LED stripe running the entire width of the car, even though we're not expecting this to land in showrooms anything soon.



And the cabin of the car makes us think that Skoda is preparing to embrace the wind of change in terms of interior design. We're looking at a minimalist setup with futuristic elements, which not only pleases the eye, but also delivers the impression of extra space.



We'll get to see Skoda introducing the production version of the Vision IV early in the next decade.



P.S.:If you're more interested in a Skoda high-rider you can buy "right now", perhaps the So, how do 306 electric ponies packed into anCoupe sound? This is exactly what the Skoda Vision IV has to offer. Now, before you check our account balance, you should know this is a concept car for now. However, we're looking forward to seeing how its appealing features translate into production reality. And here's to hoping the slight upmarket move the VW Group's budget brand has been making means most of these will be maintained.Of course, this proposal reminds us of the Vision E concept Skoda introduced in Shanghai back in 2017Underpinned by the Group's MEB platform, the concept packs an electric motor for each axle, so all-paw abilities can be used both on and off the road. Of course, given the massive 22-inch wheels, it looks like the asphalt bits are favored.The underbody of the vehicle accommodates a lithium-ion battery pack that allows the machine to offer a driving range of up to 500 km (311 miles) in the WLTP cycle.The striking lines on the front end are joined by an LED stripe running the entire width of the car, even though we're not expecting this to land in showrooms anything soon.And the cabin of the car makes us think that Skoda is preparing to embrace the wind of change in terms of interior design. We're looking at a minimalist setup with futuristic elements, which not only pleases the eye, but also delivers the impression of extra space.We'll get to see Skoda introducing the production version of the Vision IV early in the next decade.P.S.:If you're more interested in a Skoda high-rider you can buy "right now", perhaps the Kamiq small crossover is the one for you.