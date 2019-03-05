Skoda Kamiq Teaches Us a New Crossover Name in Geneva

This is the Kamiq, Skoda's new small crossover model, sitting below the Kodiaq and Karoq in the model range. The good news is that it's not a Fabia on stilts, as it matches or exceeds the space you get in a Golf.

The Kamiq is like a crossover version of the



Somehow, the Kamiq ended up looking posher than its sister car because it has a lot more design frills: silver roof rails, a metallic chin, double headlights and side creases which seem copied from the Kodiaq. It's by no means a pretty vehicle. But what Skoda is, and since when does that matter?



The interior is conventional, save for the floating infotainment screen that we're seeing more and more VW Group cars adopting. We see noticed dull cloth seats and familiar switches - nothing to get excited about. Rear seat passengers should have more room than in rival models and are being treated to air conditioning and double USB ports.



We believe the most popular engine choices will be the 1.0 TSI and 1.6 TDI , though a 150 HP 1.5 TSI will be available too. Skoda most likely plans to add a G-Tec unit powered by natural gas, but you'll never have AWD .



How do you pronounce Kamiq? Since it's a made-up name, we had to go to Skoda for the correct way of saying its name. We recommend watching the video below, which should prove entertaining as well.



