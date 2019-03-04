Skoda Vision iV Revealed as Super-Sexy SUV-Coupe Concept

Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

Ahead of its imminent debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda pulled the wraps off the Vision iV, arguably their most exciting concept in many years. 11 photos



We still remember when a Skoda official said EVs wouldn't work because their customers expect a bargain, and that was relatively recently. But according to the rumors, the Vision iV will be ready for production within two years.



It's not the only concept of its kind in Geneva. SEAT is showing one too. But while the SUV -coupe, like the I.D. Crozz. Many would argue that it even looks better... mainly the Skoda fans.



We appreciate the fact that it's got a real grille, even though it doesn't need it. The badges are illuminated, like we've seen on VW concept, while the mirrors have been turned into pop-out cameras, just like on the



The interior features the same steering wheel design we've seen on other Skoda concepts. The rest of the cabin is this refreshing combination of understated technology and organic tones. It's like one of those high-priced speaker boxes.



Tech-wise, the concept has a two-engine setup, and its flat-pack lithium-ion battery installed in the vehicle’s underbody provides a range of up to 500 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.



Rather than previewing a replacement for something that already exists like the Superb, it shows Skoda is looking at nearly uncharted waters: electric crossovers. This is hardly news; the concept was teased, and it was clear it was going to be built on the MEB, but three or four years ago, you couldn't imagine a Skoda EV, especially not one that looks this good.