All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

4 Skoda Kamiq Joins Karoq L and Kodiaq in China, Kodiaq GT Coming In Late 2018

3 Skoda’s Small Crossover Could Be Called Kosmiq, Production Starts In July 2019

2 Skoda Confirms Kamiq Name for New Small SUV, Already Has One in China

More on this:

Skoda Kamiq Officially Revealed: MQB Crossover for Young Buyers

After a lengthy teasing process, the Skoda Kamiq has made it's official debut ahead of its Geneva Motor Show presentation. It's not exactly the most exciting-looking thing, but Europeans will probably buy lots of them. 40 photos



We see it as a sort of jacked up version of the Scala hatchback. It's got the same engines and interior, by the way. At launch, which is a few months away, you'll be able to buy it with a 115 HP 1.0 TSI, the 150 HP 1.5 TSI, and the 115 HP 1.6 TDI .



A 7-speed DSG can be optionally added to all of them. A bit later on, the TGI will also be installed, a CNG-compatible turbo unit. There's never going to be AWD with this model, not unless they decide to add an electric rear axle.



At 4.24 meters, the Kamiq is about 12cm shorter than the Scala. The wheelbase is the same; they just shrunk the rear overhang. Still, the 400-liter trunk is comparable in size and should compete well with all the other small crossover. It's probably going to be a bit more family-friendly than the VW T-Cross.



Perhaps the most interesting design element is the Skoda Crystal Lighting system. The bit at the top is the daytime running lights which also double as indicators. The two beams are concentrated in a small rectangle below, using direct and indirect LED projectors, though this tech will probably be optional.



The interior is nothing special, but includes everything you'd expect. The infotainment system, available with screens of up to 9.2 inches, is perched on top of the dash. Other highlights include bucket-design sports seats, a digital dash and air conditioning in the back, which is not common in this segment. They've even installed a Ford-like pop-out door protection system and USB chargers in the back, so it's obvious they're targeting young urban buyers. Skoda already has some of the most popular SUVs in Europe, the big Kodiaq and Karoq 5-seat compact. This newer model will make telling them apart by name quite difficult, but styling-wise the Kamiq is unique, being the only true crossover.We see it as a sort of jacked up version of the Scala hatchback. It's got the same engines and interior, by the way. At launch, which is a few months away, you'll be able to buy it with a 1151.0 TSI, the 150 HP 1.5 TSI, and the 115 HP 1.6A 7-speed DSG can be optionally added to all of them. A bit later on, the TGI will also be installed, a CNG-compatible turbo unit. There's never going to bewith this model, not unless they decide to add an electric rear axle.At 4.24 meters, the Kamiq is about 12cm shorter than the Scala. The wheelbase is the same; they just shrunk the rear overhang. Still, the 400-liter trunk is comparable in size and should compete well with all the other small crossover. It's probably going to be a bit more family-friendly than the VW T-Cross.Perhaps the most interesting design element is the Skoda Crystal Lighting system. The bit at the top is the daytime running lights which also double as indicators. The two beams are concentrated in a small rectangle below, using direct and indirect LED projectors, though this tech will probably be optional.The interior is nothing special, but includes everything you'd expect. The infotainment system, available with screens of up to 9.2 inches, is perched on top of the dash. Other highlights include bucket-design sports seats, a digital dash and air conditioning in the back, which is not common in this segment. They've even installed a Ford-like pop-out door protection system and USB chargers in the back, so it's obvious they're targeting young urban buyers.