Skoda Honors Founding Fathers with Klement Electric Two-Wheeler

More than 120 years ago, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement were busy building bicycles in the Czech city of Mladá Boleslav. Their business was soon to grow big enough to get the attention of one of Europe’s largest industrial conglomerates, Skoda Works, and complex enough to begin manufacturing cars.

Designed as a hover board of sorts for densely populated areas, the Klement uses an integrated 4 kW rear hub motor to propel itself at speeds of up to 45 kph (28 mph).



The pedals it is fitted with act as throttle and brake. Stopping power for the two-wheeler comes from a hydraulic system equipped with ABS and regenerative braking.



The Klement is constructed around an aluminum frame with no visible levers or cables, and the suspensions come as single-sided swing arms.



The power needed for Klement to do what it was meant to do comes from two lithium-ion batteries with a combined capacity of 1.25 kWh. That’s enough electricity for a range of up to 62 km (38 miles).



Recharging the batteries can be partially done by use of the said regenerative braking, or by removing and taking them indoors, to be plugged into a household socket. The recharging time was not revealed.



“Micromobility is becoming increasingly important in cities,” said in a statement Guido Haak, Skoda head of product management. “The Klement is a state-of-the-art, dynamic and easy-to-use vehicle, and allows the Skoda brand to further appeal to a younger target group with a heightened sense of environmental awareness.”



