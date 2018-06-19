Audi S1 Coming in 2019 With 250 HP and quattro

Frankly, we're more than happy with the new Audi A1 40 TFSI. It's a Polo GTI with better styling and should handle accordingly.
However, the Germans haven't given up on the dream of big power in a little car and are planning to launch a new S1 Sportback in 2019.
This information comes from UK magazine Autocar, which says the S1 hasn't been approved for production yet. So it's a little strange how it will take only one more year before the unveiling. That's why we looked for a seconds source and, luckily, found one.
The short walkaround video published by Auto Express also says that an S1 model will come in 2019, so the information must have been discussed at the German launch event for the A1. Now, we don't believe for a second that within just one year, the car will be ready, but at least it's coming.
Audi can do what many other automakers tried before, which is to keep a deadline by showing a pre-production concept. Developing the S1 isn't as easy as tuning the 2-liter turbo engine for more power, though.
quattro AWD will once again be used to put all that power down to the ground. The problem with that is the rear suspension will need to be completely redesigned to fit a Haldex-style differential. And unless we're mistaken, all the models based on the MQB A0 platform are FWD-only: Polo, Ibiza, and Arona. No, the VW T-Roc is not on the A0, though the T-Cross will be.
Given that you can only buy the new 200 horsepower A1 with a twin-clutch auto, it's likely that the S1 won't come with a manual anymore. The purists won't be happy, but at least it will make the car faster. We predict that it might compete with the Golf R in the 0 to 100 km/h sprint, at least the one before the facelift.
Also, we wonder if the S1 won't be so fast and cool-looking that people won't lust over the Golf GTI.
