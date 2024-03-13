New SEAT Arona FR Limited Edition Launched, It's Not the Priciest Member of the Family

At the end of February, SEAT introduced a new version of the Arona. The model is called the Arona FR Limited Edition, and while back then we did not know how much it costs, we now do, as the Spanish car manufacturer has opened the ordered books in the United Kingdom.
Pricing starts at £27,480 (equal to $35,160) when ordered with the manual transmission, with the DSG auto 'box being a £1,125 ($1,440) option. Thus, it is not a new range-topping model, as it costs a bit less than the most expensive version of the SEAT Arona offered locally.
Featuring 18-inch alloys, microsuede upholstery, digital dials, park assist, and many others, the Xperience Lux tops the family. It is offered from £28,250 ($36,145), whereas the lesser Xperience kicks off at £26,585 ($34,015). Other models include the FR Sport, FR, and SE Technology, which start at £27,035 ($34,590), £25,865 ($32,735), and £23,515 ($30,085), respectively. The entry-level SE can be had from £22,450 ($28,725).
SEAT says the new Arona FR Limited Edition is available with the 1.0-liter TSI gasoline engine in the United Kingdom, which produces 115 ps (113 hp/84 kW). During last month's unveiling, the Spanish company also mentioned a 1.5-liter mill, paired with a DSG' box exclusively, making 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW), yet this one is unavailable in the UK, as there is no mention of it anywhere in the press release announcing the crossover's local pricing.
SEAT's Arona, which is a re-bodied Volkswagen T-Cross that uses the same platform, otherwise shared with the Ibiza, VW Polo, and Skoda Kamiq, has been around since 2017. Production takes place at the Martorell factory in Spain, and the subcompact crossover comes with several powertrain options with front-wheel drive.
The automaker gave it a mid-cycle refresh almost three years ago, and given that it is an aging product, we expect SEAT to pull the plug on it soon. This rumor makes us believe the new FR Limited Edition version could be the swansong of the series, albeit this is unofficial information that remains unconfirmed at the time of writing. Chances are the Arona will not get a second generation, not from SEAT anyway, and if anything, its indirect successor could be a Cupra with a battery-electric powertrain.
As for some of the things that make it more special compared to other versions of the Arona, the new FR Limited Edition comes with exclusive 18-inch alloys in Cosmo Gray. It can also be ordered in Graphene Gray, a paint finish unavailable on other Arona models. The vehicle is also fitted with front sports seats, has cloth upholstery, a Beats audio system, a 10-inch digital cockpit, a reversing camera, keyless entry and push-button start, and others.
